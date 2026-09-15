Jordan Brand has tapped British-Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi to work on an upcoming Air Jordan and apparel collection under her namesake label, Mowalola. After unveiling the collection at Paris Fashion Week in June, Jordan Brand and Mowalola have officially unveiled their Air Jordan 14 collection today ahead of its launch this month. As part of the project, the duo has created its “Something’s Off” campaign, which is set inside an abandoned hotel and focuses on combining basketball culture with fashion and fantasy.

“Individuality is at the heart of this project. I wanted to create a world where being completely yourself is the thing that makes you powerful,” Mowalola said about the collab. “I don’t need everyone to understand it. I want them to feel something.” Mowalola’s collection with Jordan Brand features both a standard Air Jordan 14 and an Air Jordan 14 mule, alongside various apparel pieces. Ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know about the Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 collection.

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Why did Mowalola decide to collaborate on the Air Jordan 14?

“The Air Jordan 14 is already an icon. I wanted to take something familiar and push it somewhere unexpected,” Mowalola said in a press release. “Everything is connected—the product, the imagery, the characters, the story. I didn’t want to just design a shoe. I wanted to create a world.”

When is the Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 collection releasing?

The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 collection releases starting this Saturday, Sept. 19, exclusively at Mowalola.com. The range will also launch globally on Sept. 26.

Where is the Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 collection available?

The Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 range will release first this Saturday at Mowalola.com and then at select Jordan Brand stockists globally on Sept. 26.

How much do the Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 styles cost?

The silver Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 mule is expected to retail for $180, while the standard Mowalola x Air Jordan 14 in brown retails for $255.