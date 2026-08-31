Pop Culture

Randy Quaid Criticizes Casting of 'Woke Leftist' Anne Hathaway in 'Days of Thunder' Sequel

Randy Quaid, who starred in the 1990 original, is demanding Nicole Kidman return for the sequel instead of Anne Hathaway.

Two people are shown: Randy Quaid with a beard and cap on the left, and Anne Hathaway with a ponytail and bright smile on the right.
Bobby Bank and Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Randy Quaid isn’t happy about Anne Hathaway starring in the sequel to Days of Thunder.

Recently, it was announced that Tom Cruise would star in a sequel to the 1990 NASCAR action-drama, and Hathaway would be joining him as a racecar team owner. Quaid co-starred in the original movie, as did Nicole Kidman, who met Cruise on the set of the film and later married him (they divorced in 2001). In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Quaid expressed his disappointment that Kidman wouldn’t be returning and criticized Hathaway’s casting.

“We need Nicole back,” Quaid, a noted supporter of Donald Trump, wrote in a quote-post of Cruise’s announcement video. “Don’t be a pussy, @TomCruise. You need the original girl. It’s not personal; it’s filmmaking. Anne isn’t sexy, because and if you haven’t noticed, she’s pregnant.”

In further posts, he added that he would do his best to bring Nicole Kidman back, if he were in charge of the production.

“Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for DAYS OF THUNDER NASCAR audience who are MAGA,” he continued. “The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea. It’s interesting because when we made the first one there was also a rush to get it out; editors slept in the cutting room on shifts. This is a weird thing, like they want it to come out and tank.”

Earlier this year, Hathaway announced that she’s expecting her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman. The Days of Thunder sequel is scheduled to hit theaters in summer 2028.

In recent years, Quaid has been an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump. He also hasn’t starred in a theatrically released movie since Real Time in 2008. He and his wife, Evi Motolanez, currently live in Canada, where they moved to in 2010 after they fled the United States when they were faced with burglary charges.

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