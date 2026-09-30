Sneakers

Adidas and Marvel Made 'Avengers: Doomsday' Superstars

First look at the Dr. Doom, Shuri, and Ant-Man colorways.

Marvel x Adidas Superstar 'Dr. Doom'
The Marvel x Adidas Superstar 'Dr. Doom' is releasing soon. Via Adidas/House of Heat

Marvel Studios and Adidas Originals’ long history of releasing comic book-themed sneakers will soon continue, coinciding with the much-anticipated film, Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters this holiday season.

Newly leaked images from House of Heat show that there are at least three Avengers: Doomsday x Adidas Superstars on the way. One of the styles is designed after the film’s main antagonist, Victor Von Doom, aka Dr. Doom. The other two are inspired by the two protagonists, Shuri and Scott Lang, who also go by the Black Panther and Ant-Man, respectively.

All three iterations feature color schemes and graphics inspired by the respective characters and come with special action figure-styled shoeboxes, as seen in the images below.

Official release details for the latest Marvel x Adidas Superstars have yet to be announced, but the sneakers are likely dropping around the same timeframe that Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 18. Check back soon for official updates.

Shop for Adidas on Complex Shop

Related Stories

Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer.
Pop Culture

New 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer Arrives After Being Unveiled at D23

Marvel fans have been given another look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom ahead of the film's December release.

Jaelani Turner-Williams47 days ago
Movie theater screen showing "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" poster with various Spider-Man characters, release date December 14.
Style

A History of the Wildest Sneakers and Streetwear Pieces Worn by Superheroes and Villains in Film

Even Batman wore a pair of Air Jordans.

Joe Price62 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday
Pop Culture

Everything You Missed From the New 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer

Avengers, re-assemble!

Kevin Wong72 days ago

Trending

1
SportsSpike Lee Restrained at Yankee Stadium After Fan's Alleged Palestine Taunt
2
SportsSavannah James' Best Friend on Why She Doesn't Fly First Class With Her, Will Sit in Cheaper Seat
3
MusicJim Jones Says ‘Sore Loser’ Cam’ron Scrapped Dipset and Lox Tour After Verzuz
4
Pop CultureTisha Campbell Says Martin Lawrence Came to Her Mom's House to Convince Her to Play Gina
5
MusicMayor Zohran Mamdani Sits With Nas to Discuss How NYC Must Stay Hip-Hop's Home
6
Pop CultureJoseph Gordon-Levitt Compares AI Actor Tilly Norwood to Donald Duck: 'AI Is Not a Person'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App