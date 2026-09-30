Marvel Studios and Adidas Originals’ long history of releasing comic book-themed sneakers will soon continue, coinciding with the much-anticipated film, Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters this holiday season.

Newly leaked images from House of Heat show that there are at least three Avengers: Doomsday x Adidas Superstars on the way. One of the styles is designed after the film’s main antagonist, Victor Von Doom, aka Dr. Doom. The other two are inspired by the two protagonists, Shuri and Scott Lang, who also go by the Black Panther and Ant-Man, respectively.