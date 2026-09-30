Marvel Studios and Adidas Originals’ long history of releasing comic book-themed sneakers will soon continue, coinciding with the much-anticipated film, Avengers: Doomsday, hitting theaters this holiday season.
Newly leaked images from House of Heat show that there are at least three Avengers: Doomsday x Adidas Superstars on the way. One of the styles is designed after the film’s main antagonist, Victor Von Doom, aka Dr. Doom. The other two are inspired by the two protagonists, Shuri and Scott Lang, who also go by the Black Panther and Ant-Man, respectively.
All three iterations feature color schemes and graphics inspired by the respective characters and come with special action figure-styled shoeboxes, as seen in the images below.
Official release details for the latest Marvel x Adidas Superstars have yet to be announced, but the sneakers are likely dropping around the same timeframe that Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 18. Check back soon for official updates.