22 Twos: Ranking the Best Hip-Hop Duos of All Time

The chemistry of a great hip-hop duo is the magic that helps both artists do far more than they’d be able to accomplish as individuals.

Producer Nicholas Craven reignited an old but classic debate when he declared that Mobb Deep was better than Outkast after news broke that the iconic duo was suing rapper-producer Ovrkast over his name. So we thought we'd weigh in, settle that debate, and show what the rest of the list would look like.

In recent decades, with solo artists dominating the hip-hop landscape, the biggest duos have often been one-off collaborative albums from a pair of established stars, like Drake and Future or Jay-Z and Kanye West.