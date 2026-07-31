DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

New Pokemon x Adidas Sneaker Collab Is Releasing Soon

Featuring Charizard, Genger, and Pikachu.

Charizard-inspired Adidas Superstar
A Charizard-inspired Adidas Superstar among other Pokemon-themed styles are dropping soon. Via Size?

For fans who can’t get enough of Pokémon, more sneaker collaborations are dropping for the anime and video game franchise’s 30th anniversary this year.

Fresh off of partnering with Puma on a Pikachu-themed Suede this month, Pokémon is also teaming up with Adidas on three new sneaker releases, as seen in the images here. The styles include a Charizard Superstar, a Gengar Adistar XLG 2.0, and a Pikachu Pro Model.

Each pair features signature hues and design elements of the respective Pokémon characters, including Charizard’s wings on the sides of the Superstar, Gengar’s eyes on the Adistar XLG 2.0’s upper, and Pikachu chenille patches on the heel of the Pro Model.

Despite images of the three upcoming Pokémon x Adidas sneakers surfacing, official release details for the trio have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for updates.

Shop for Adidas on Complex Shop

Related Stories

'Pikachu' Puma Suede
Sneakers

Pikachu Inspires This Pokemon x Puma Suede Collab

Here's how to buy the 'Pikachu' Puma Suede.

Victor Deng17 days ago
From Gold Stars to Mario Pikachu, Sam Kiki is putting the Pokémon community in charge of what lands in future Tilt Rips packs.
Pop Culture

Tilt Rips' Sam Kiki Wants Collectors to Pick Pokémon Grails for Future Packs: 'I'll Go Buy Them'

From Gold Stars to Mario Pikachu, Sam Kiki is putting the Pokémon community in charge of what lands in future Tilt Rips packs.

Maggie Ekberg37 days ago
Pokemon x Puma
Sneakers

Pokemon's New Puma Collection Releases This Week

Pokemon celebrates 30th anniversary with its latest Puma collection.

Victor Deng130 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App