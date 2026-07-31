For fans who can’t get enough of Pokémon, more sneaker collaborations are dropping for the anime and video game franchise’s 30th anniversary this year.

Fresh off of partnering with Puma on a Pikachu-themed Suede this month, Pokémon is also teaming up with Adidas on three new sneaker releases, as seen in the images here. The styles include a Charizard Superstar, a Gengar Adistar XLG 2.0, and a Pikachu Pro Model.