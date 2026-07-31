For fans who can’t get enough of Pokémon, more sneaker collaborations are dropping for the anime and video game franchise’s 30th anniversary this year.
Fresh off of partnering with Puma on a Pikachu-themed Suede this month, Pokémon is also teaming up with Adidas on three new sneaker releases, as seen in the images here. The styles include a Charizard Superstar, a Gengar Adistar XLG 2.0, and a Pikachu Pro Model.
Each pair features signature hues and design elements of the respective Pokémon characters, including Charizard’s wings on the sides of the Superstar, Gengar’s eyes on the Adistar XLG 2.0’s upper, and Pikachu chenille patches on the heel of the Pro Model.
Despite images of the three upcoming Pokémon x Adidas sneakers surfacing, official release details for the trio have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for updates.