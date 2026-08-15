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New 'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer Arrives After Being Unveiled at D23

Marvel fans have been given another look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom ahead of the film's December release.

Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer.
YouTube/Marvel

Key Takeaways

  • Disney’s D23 convention debuted a new trailer for the Russo Brothers–directed Avengers: Doomsday, now released online ahead of its December 18 theatrical launch.
  • The footage centers on Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm warning the Avengers about Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, with scenes of Thor failing to crack Doom’s armor underscoring how powerful the villain is.
  • Chris Evans' Captain America, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, and Letitia Wright’s Black Panther also appear as the film’s plot teases heroes from three universes colliding against an unprecedented existential threat, introduced onstage by Downey Jr., Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Kevin Feige.

A new Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been unveiled at Disney’s D23 fan convention — and you can watch it below.

Following the epic first trailer, the second look at the upcoming blockbuster sees Fantastic Four's Sue Storm (played by Vanessa Kirby) warning a number of Avengers about the power Doctor Doom possesses.

Cutting between shots of Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.), the trailer also sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) struggling to make a dent on the villain's amour while attempting to attack him with his axe Stormbreaker, showing just how difficult he is going to be for Earth's mightiest heroes to take down.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, other Marvel heroes shown in the two-minute clip include Captain America (Chris Evans), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Shuri's Black Panther (Letitia Wright).

"Doomsday follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they're set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered," the plot reads.

According to ABC, stars Downey Jr., Evans and Hayley Atwell were onstage in Anaheim, California to present the trailer on Friday (August 14), along with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Avengers: Doomsday releases to theaters December 18.

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