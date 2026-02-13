NBA All-Star Sneakers 2026: Release Guide

NBA All-Star Weekend is not only one of the most entertaining weekends in sports, it’s also home to one of the biggest weekends for sneaker fans. This year is no different, with a full lineup of sneakers releasing in 2026.
For starters, it’s taking place in Los Angeles, and there are several Lakers-themed releases arriving this weekend, including the ‘3D’ Kobe 6, the ‘Lakeshow’ Air Jordan 4 and more. Brands like Adidas, Nike, and Puma have prepped their own “All-Star” collections for their affiliated players to wear during this weekend’s events. There are also several collaborations that fans in LA should look forward to, including the Levi’s x Air Jordan 3s and the Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High, as well as the ‘Salesman’ Infrared Air Jordan 6.
Scroll on for our full 2026 NBA All-Star sneaker release guide and everything you need to know to cop a pair.
Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026
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New Balance P350 and P400
Price: $110 - $140
When: Wednesday, Feb. 11
Where: Newbalance.com and select retailers
What You Need to Know: For All-Star Weekend, New Balance is debuting the P350 and P400 hoop shoes. The P350 is catered to the quicker players, while the P400 focuses more on comfort.
Nike Zoom Huarache 2k4 ‘All-Star’
Price: $210
When: Thursday, Feb. 12
Where: Foot Locker Takeover and select retailers
What You Need to Know: One Kobe Bryant-themed sneaker drop for this weekend is the return of the Zoom Huarache 2k4 that he wore in the 2004 All-Star Game. This retro has special details that reference that game, including the date embroidered on the ankle.
Fast & Furious x Puma Melo Collection
Price: $115-$135
When: Thursday, Feb. 12
Where: Puma.com, Foot Locker Takeover, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Puma and LaMelo Ball have joined forces with the Fast & Furious movie franchise for their All-Star release. The sneakers include two iterations of the MB.05 as well as the LaFrancé and LaFrancé RNR.
Nike Foamposite Pro ‘University Blue’
Price: $240
When: Friday, Feb. 13
Where: Nike SNKRS and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: The “University Blue” Nike Foamposite Pro from 2003 is returning for the first time this week. Much like the original version, the style dons a light blue Foamposite upper paired with white accents on the eyelets, the Swoosh, and outsole.
Adidas ‘All-Star’ Collection
Price: $N/A
When: Friday, Feb. 13
Where: Adidas.com, Foot Locker Takeover, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Adidas is also bringing the heat to Los Angeles with its own collection of releases for the All-Star Weekend. The lineup includes the Harden Vol. 10, the Anthony Edwards 2, the Dame X, the Don Issue 7, with additional pairs to be revealed as we get closer to the event.
Air Jordan 1 High ‘All-Star’
Price: $185
When: Thursday, Feb. 12
Where: Nike SNKRS, Foot Locker Takeover, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The Air Jordan 1 joins in on the festivities with a new premium release. The latest “All-Star” iteration features premium grey suede panels on the upper, a gold-plated Wings logo on the ankle, and a star graphic hidden behind the tongue.
Willy Chavarria x Adidas Harden 10
Price: $180
When: Friday, Feb. 13
Where: Adidas.com and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Willy Chavarria is releasing an LA-themed Adidas Harden 10 collab this week that’s tied to the All-Star festivities. The sneaker features a black and chrome color scheme and has co-branding throughout.
Nike ‘Warning Label’ Pack
Price: $135-$260
When: Friday, Feb. 13
Where: Foot Locker Takeover in Los Angeles
What You Need to Know: Nike is releasing one of its best All-Star collections in recent memory with its multi-shoe “Warning Label” pack. The range includes the LeBron 23, the Zoom Freak 7, the Book 2, the KD 18, the Sabrina 3, the A’One, the Kobe 3 Low, the Ja 3, the GT Future, and the GT Cut 4.
Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High
Price: $205
When: Saturday, Feb. 14
Where: Unionjordanfragment.com
What You Need to Know: Fragment and Union’s much-anticipated Air Jordan 1 collab is finally releasing this weekend. The duo’s Frankenstein-styled colorway dons a “Black Toe” color blocking, with Fragment’s signature blue accent and logo on the heel and Union’s tag on the deconstructed ankle collar.
Levi’s x Air Jordan 3
Price: $230 each
When: Thursday, Feb. 13
Where: Select Jordan Brand stockists in Los Angeles
What You Need to Know: The latest drop for the Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 collection is arriving at select doors in Los Angeles this weekend, including a city-exclusive light washed denim colorway. Other styles that will be available for this week’s festivities are an indigo denim pair and a black colorway.
Converse Shai 001 ‘Truffle’
Price: $170
When: Saturday, Feb. 14
Where: The Shai Lounge
What You Need to Know: Although sidelined with an injury, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse are releasing a new iteration of his Shai 001 sneaker signature shoe this weekend. Dubbed “Truffle,” the pair is dressed in a tonal brown makeup that’s said to be inspired by a chocolate truffle.
Nike Kobe 6 ‘3D' All-Star’
Price: $200
When: Friday, Feb. 13
Where: Nike SNKRS, Foot Locker Takeover, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: As expected with All-Star Weekend being in Los Angeles, several Kobe Bryant-themed releases are coming this week. One of them is a Protro version of the beloved “3D” Kobe 6 that was originally released back in 2011.
Air Jordan 4 ‘Lakeshow’
Price: $220
When: Friday, Feb. 13
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Although it’s not scheduled to officially release until March, the “Lakeshow” Air Jordan 4 is dropping early in Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend. This new colorway dons a purple and gold makeup perfect for Lakers fans.
Air Jordan 6 ‘Bin 23’
Price: $355
When: Saturday, Feb. 14
Where: Nike SNKRS and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The “Bin” Air Jordan series returns this weekend with the arrival of the premium “Bin 23” Jordan 6. It’s worth mentioning that this pair is limited to only 2,300 units.
Air Jordan 6 ‘Salesman’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, Feb. 14
Where: Nike SNKRS, Foot Locker Takeover and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Just in time for its 35th anniversary, Jordan Brand is releasing the mythical “Reverse Infrared,” officially dubbed “Salesman” Jordan 6, for the first time. This version of the “Black Infrared” Jordan 6 was originally spotted in a 1999 salesman catalog, featuring a flipped black and infrared blocking on the midsole.