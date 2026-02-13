NBA All-Star Sneakers 2026: Release Guide

NBA All-Star Weekend is not only one of the most entertaining weekends in sports, it’s also home to one of the biggest weekends for sneaker fans. This year is no different, with a full lineup of sneakers releasing in 2026.

For starters, it’s taking place in Los Angeles, and there are several Lakers-themed releases arriving this weekend, including the ‘3D’ Kobe 6, the ‘Lakeshow’ Air Jordan 4 and more. Brands like Adidas, Nike, and Puma have prepped their own “All-Star” collections for their affiliated players to wear during this weekend’s events. There are also several collaborations that fans in LA should look forward to, including the Levi’s x Air Jordan 3s and the Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High, as well as the ‘Salesman’ Infrared Air Jordan 6.

Scroll on for our full 2026 NBA All-Star sneaker release guide and everything you need to know to cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

The 25 Best-Dressed NBA Players Right Now