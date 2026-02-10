New Balance is debuting two new hoop shoes and its Quiet Noise campaign this week, coinciding with the 2026 NBA All-Star festivities in LA.

Arriving tomorrow are the New Balance P350 and the P400, along with a range of performance basketball apparel for both men and women. New Balance says the P350 is designed to elevate the game of more shifty players, featuring a low-cut mesh upper paired with TPU side panels for stability. A dense FuelCell foam is also used on the lateral side of the midsole to support quick cuts on the court.