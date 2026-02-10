Sneakers

New Balance Debuts Two Basketball Sneakers Ahead of All-Star Weekend

Here's how to buy the P350 and P400.

New Balance P350
The New Balance P350 releases tomorrow. Via New Balance

New Balance is debuting two new hoop shoes and its Quiet Noise campaign this week, coinciding with the 2026 NBA All-Star festivities in LA.

Arriving tomorrow are the New Balance P350 and the P400, along with a range of performance basketball apparel for both men and women. New Balance says the P350 is designed to elevate the game of more shifty players, featuring a low-cut mesh upper paired with TPU side panels for stability. A dense FuelCell foam is also used on the lateral side of the midsole to support quick cuts on the court.

The P400 is designed for comfort, using a molded TPU upper combined with dual Fresh Foam X and EVA cushioning in the midsole that houses a nylon plate.

New Balance also revealed its Quiet Noise campaign, featuring its athletes Aaliyah Crump, Cameron Brink, Cooper Flagg, Darius Garland, Sienna Betts, and Tyrese Maxey. The brand says that the campaign pays homage to the extra reps and unseen hours it took for these athletes to get to where they are today.

The New Balance P350 and P400 releases tomorrow at Newbalance.com and at select retailers for $110 and $140, respectively.

Related Stories

Infrared 'Salesman' Air Jordan 6, Kobe 6 '3D,' 'All Star' Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2k4, 'Bin 23' Air Jordan 6
Sneakers

NBA All-Star Sneakers 2026: Release Guide

The '3D' Kobe 6, the Levi's x Air Jordan 3, and more are releasing this weekend.

Victor Deng216 days ago
Salehe Bembury's New Balance 992 'Calm Be The Crater'
Sneakers

Salehe Bembury's New Balance 992 Collab Drops This Week

Here's how to buy the 'Calm Be The Crater' Salehe Bembury x New Balance 992.

Victor Deng221 days ago
Tyrese Maxey New Balance Maxey v1
Sneakers

Tyrese Maxey Debuts New Balance Maxey v1 Signature Shoe

Maxey's first signature shoe drops later this year.

Victor Deng155 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App