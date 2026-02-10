New Balance is debuting two new hoop shoes and its Quiet Noise campaign this week, coinciding with the 2026 NBA All-Star festivities in LA.
Arriving tomorrow are the New Balance P350 and the P400, along with a range of performance basketball apparel for both men and women. New Balance says the P350 is designed to elevate the game of more shifty players, featuring a low-cut mesh upper paired with TPU side panels for stability. A dense FuelCell foam is also used on the lateral side of the midsole to support quick cuts on the court.
The P400 is designed for comfort, using a molded TPU upper combined with dual Fresh Foam X and EVA cushioning in the midsole that houses a nylon plate.
New Balance also revealed its Quiet Noise campaign, featuring its athletes Aaliyah Crump, Cameron Brink, Cooper Flagg, Darius Garland, Sienna Betts, and Tyrese Maxey. The brand says that the campaign pays homage to the extra reps and unseen hours it took for these athletes to get to where they are today.
The New Balance P350 and P400 releases tomorrow at Newbalance.com and at select retailers for $110 and $140, respectively.