Sneakers

'University Blue' Nike Foamposite Pro Releases in March

Here's how to buy the 'University Blue' Foamposite Pro retro.

'University Blue' Nike Foamposite Pro
The 'University Blue' Foamposite Pro returns in March. Via Nike

A beloved Nike Foamposite Pro colorway is making its return to retailers for the first time ever next year.

Newly leaked images from @prm.cotd on Instagram show a first look at the "University Blue" Foamposite Pro retro, a makeup that was last released in 2003. The upcoming 2026 version is essentially a straightforward reissue of the original pair, donning a blue Foamposite upper offset by white leather trims towards the interior, the tongue, and the Swoosh on the sides. A contrasting mini black Swoosh logo also appears at the forefoot before the look is finished off with a black carbon fiber plate at the midfoot and a white outsole.

At the time of writing, a concrete release date for the "University Blue" Foamposite Pro retro has yet to be announced by Nike. Check back soon for official updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (02/21): Nike has confirmed that the 'University Blue' Foamposite Pro will return on March 27 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $240. Grab an official look at the retro below.

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