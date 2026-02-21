A beloved Nike Foamposite Pro colorway is making its return to retailers for the first time ever next year.

Newly leaked images from @prm.cotd on Instagram show a first look at the "University Blue" Foamposite Pro retro, a makeup that was last released in 2003. The upcoming 2026 version is essentially a straightforward reissue of the original pair, donning a blue Foamposite upper offset by white leather trims towards the interior, the tongue, and the Swoosh on the sides. A contrasting mini black Swoosh logo also appears at the forefoot before the look is finished off with a black carbon fiber plate at the midfoot and a white outsole.