Jordan Brand has unveiled every sneaker release it’s planning to drop in Los Angeles at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The brand opened the Jordan House today, which is its own dedicated space in Inglewood, CA, dedicated to carrying this weekend’s most anticipated Air Jordans as well as signature styles from Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. In addition to pairs that we’ve expected to hit retailers this week, like the “Salesman” and “Bin 23” Jordan 6s, the “All-Star” Jordan 1 High, and the “Hydrangeas” Jordan 10, fans will also have early access to the “Lakeshow” Jordan 4 and the “Ferrari” Jordan 14 retro before they officially release later this year.