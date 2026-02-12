Sneakers

Every Jordan Brand Sneaker Release at NBA All-Star Weekend

The Jordan House in Inglewood, CA, is now open, featuring the Infrared 'Salesman' Air Jordan 6, 'Lakeshow' Air Jordan 4, and more.

'Salesman' Jordan 6
The 'Salesman' Jordan 6 is dropping at the Jordan House. Via Nike

Jordan Brand has unveiled every sneaker release it’s planning to drop in Los Angeles at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The brand opened the Jordan House today, which is its own dedicated space in Inglewood, CA, dedicated to carrying this weekend’s most anticipated Air Jordans as well as signature styles from Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. In addition to pairs that we’ve expected to hit retailers this week, like the “Salesman” and “Bin 23” Jordan 6s, the “All-Star” Jordan 1 High, and the “Hydrangeas” Jordan 10, fans will also have early access to the “Lakeshow” Jordan 4 and the “Ferrari” Jordan 14 retro before they officially release later this year.

The Jordan House is now open at 230 S Grevillea Ave. in Inglewood throughout the weekend, with every release shown in the Instagram post below. Click here to learn more about all of this week’s All-Star sneaker releases.

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