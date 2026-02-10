Sneakers

Willy Chavarria's Adidas Harden 10 Collab Drops This Week

Here's a closer look at the next Willy Chavarria x Adidas collection.

Willy Chavarria x Adidas Harden 10
The Willy Chavarria x Adidas Harden 10 releases soon. Via Adidas

Adidas and frequent collaborator Willy Chavarria have brought in the Compton Cowboys for a three-way collection of apparel and sneakers.

Adidas says this project serves as a nod to Los Angeles, and with it being the host city of the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend, it makes sense that the collection includes 11-time All-Star James Harden’s current Harden 10 signature shoe. Also included in the footwear range is a special iteration of the Superstar. Both silhouettes don a black-based color scheme that’s offset by metallic silver details throughout the upper. Both pairs come with special packaging, with the Superstar also including a dust bag.

The collection includes LA-themed sweatshirts, jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, and basketball jerseys.

This Willy Chavarria x The Compton Cowboys x Adidas collection releases on Feb. 13 at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. Both sneakers retail for $180 each. Grab a closer look at both of the sneakers below.

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