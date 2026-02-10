Adidas and frequent collaborator Willy Chavarria have brought in the Compton Cowboys for a three-way collection of apparel and sneakers.

Adidas says this project serves as a nod to Los Angeles, and with it being the host city of the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend, it makes sense that the collection includes 11-time All-Star James Harden’s current Harden 10 signature shoe. Also included in the footwear range is a special iteration of the Superstar. Both silhouettes don a black-based color scheme that’s offset by metallic silver details throughout the upper. Both pairs come with special packaging, with the Superstar also including a dust bag.