The Best New Sneaker Designs Of 2023





Like it or not, the most hyped sneakers year to year invariably end up being mostly retros. Shoes like the Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 3 are classics that never go out of style, and models like the Nike Dunk and Adidas Samba always seem to boomerang back into the trend cycle sooner or later. But it can’t be all reissues. If the new sneaker designs of today aren’t hitting, what will there be to get excited about coming back in the future?





Thankfully, there are still a number of new pairs worth talking about this year, and that’s what this list is for. Note that this is not our best sneakers of the year list, that is a separate list that is forthcoming.





Looking back on 2023’s best new designs, the year’s strongest output was basketball product. Nike, Jordan Brand, and Adidas entered into new eras with signature sneakers for Anthony Edwards, Sabrina Ionescu, Ja Morant, and Jayson Tatum, while LaMelo Ball and LeBron James’ respective lines continued to deliver.





Other noteworthy newcomers included Cactus Plant Flea Market’s latest Nike collaboration, Nike’s newest Vaporfly innovation, Drake’s best Nike shoe yet, and more.





Read on for the full rundown of The 10 Best New Sneaker Designs of 2023.



