Detailed Look at the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2

Reached for comment on the upcoming CPFM project, a Nike spokesperson said that “we look forward to sharing more details soon."

Cactus Plant Flea Market is the brainchild of the elusive designer Cynthia Lu, who launched the earthy streetwear label in 2015.

Her brand has released a handful of collaborations with Nike over the past five years, starting with the CPFM version of the Air VaporMax from 2019 . Cactus Plant Flea Market’s most recent Nike shoes were the Flea 1s , which arrived in two separate variations at the end of last year.

UPDATE (10/10): Official images of both CPFM x Nike Air Flea 2 colorways have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. At the time of writing, both pairs are expected to hit retailers this holiday season for $220 each, but release details have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Grab a closer look at the sneakers and their accompanying accessories below.