Detailed Look at the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2

The next sneakers from Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike had an inconspicuous debut last weekend at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami, where Turnstile bassist Franz Lyons wore them onstage. (Turnstile’s set on Sunday was also notable for being the first time a rock band has ever played Rolling Loud in Miami.)
Release info about the Cactus Plant sneaker initially surfaced earlier this summer—Sole Retriever posted in June that two colorways of the Nike Air Flea 2 were expected to release for Holiday 2023 at $220 each. The pair from Rolling Loud appears to be the black/alabaster colorway (DV7164-001) from Sole Retriever’s report.
Reached for comment on the upcoming CPFM project, a Nike spokesperson said that “we look forward to sharing more details soon."
Cactus Plant Flea Market is the brainchild of the elusive designer Cynthia Lu, who launched the earthy streetwear label in 2015.
Her brand has released a handful of collaborations with Nike over the past five years, starting with the CPFM version of the Air VaporMax from 2019. Cactus Plant Flea Market’s most recent Nike shoes were the Flea 1s, which arrived in two separate variations at the end of last year.
UPDATE (10/10): Official images of both CPFM x Nike Air Flea 2 colorways have loaded on the backend of Nike's website. At the time of writing, both pairs are expected to hit retailers this holiday season for $220 each, but release details have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Grab a closer look at the sneakers and their accompanying accessories below.