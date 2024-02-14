Bad Bunny Spotted in New Adidas Gazelle Collab

Not only will fans be able to cop Bad Bunny's new "Wonder White" Response CL this week, but the rapper has another interesting Adidas collab in the works.

Bad Bunny graced the latest cover of Interview Magazine this week, where he was spotted wearing a previously unseen Gazelle Indoor sneaker that's confirmed to be one of his upcoming collaborations.

This first colorway sports a simple white upper that's paired with grey suede overlay panels and black Three Stripes branding on the sides. The standout elements for this version of the silhouette are the warped toebox and branding stamped on the heel. Capping off the design is a gum brown outsole.

Thus far, Bad Bunny and Adidas have collaborated on multiple versions of the Forum, the Campus 80, and the aforementioned Response CL.

Despite getting an early preview of the Gazelle Indoor collab from Interview Magazine, release details for the project have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for updates.