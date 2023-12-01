Adidas Is Flaming Kevin Durant on Twitter Right Now

Given Kevin Durant's ties and longstanding history with Nike, it goes without saying that he won't be wearing anything from Adidas any time soon, even if it is Anthony Edwards' new signature shoe.
Earlier today, Nice Kicks shared a video on Twitter asking Edwards which NBA player he wanted to see wear his latest AE 1 shoe. His answer: Kevin Durant.
"KD, and he with Nike. I want to see him put on these one time," Edwards told Nice Kicks.
The video prompted a response from Durant himself, who confirmed he would never wear the sneakers. "Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers," Durant said on Twitter.
The banter then elicited a response from Adidas' Twitter account to Durant's comments, with a now-deleted tweet that read, "U dusty bouta retire soon anyway." Shortly after, the brand took a shot at Durant again by saying, "meant to send that from the burner account…," a reference to his past use of burner accounts on social media.
Edwards and Adidas' marketing strategy for the launch of the AE 1 has garnered plenty of attention thus far. Back in October, the Three Stripes released a 45-second ad that showed Edwards taking shots at his competition's first signature shoes. The sneaker lineup included LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation, the Nike Ja 1, the Jordan Luka 1, and the Puma MB.01.
For everyone else who is looking to pick up a pair of the Adidas AE 1, the sneaker officially drops on Dec. 16 at Adidas.com and at select retailers for $120.