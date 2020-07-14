The Netflix library can seem never-ending. In addition to blockbusters like Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, there are lots of movies that are just, well, movies. But who knows? Some of those could one day become cult movies—films that didn't get their due upon first release, but later grow to become beloved among true cinephiles. Cult films can range from comedy to horror to drama; quality-wise, they can sometimes intersect with low-budget B movies, but not always. Take Heathers for example; it's both a cult classic and critically acclaimed. No matter your taste, there's a cult movie out there for everyone.

These are the best cult movies on Netflix right now.