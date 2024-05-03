Hasan Minhaj Jokingly Addresses Losing ‘Daily Show’ Gig: ‘Have You Ever Failed So Bad You Bring Back Jon Stewart?'

Hasan Minhaj was almost our new Daily Show host.

But he lost the gig last year after a New Yorker profile claimed he embellished stories in his Homecoming King Netflix comedy special. According to Variety, Minhaj addressed the moment at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival on Thursday after Ronny Chieng ribbed during his set, “I’m surprised that Hasan’s able to do this show. I guess ‘canceling’ is not what it used to be.”

“Who the fuck fact-checks stand-up comedy? Only Ronny Chieng would set me up with some fucking mouth-breathing journalist,” Minhaj said, joining Chieng on stage. “It was you.”

Minhaj was slated to replace Trevor Noah on The Daily Show but lost out on the job due to the controversy. Jon Stewart reclaimed the role, though only on Monday nights, and other correspondents are appearing in his stead for the remainder of the week.