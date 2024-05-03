Hasan Minhaj Jokingly Addresses Losing ‘Daily Show’ Gig: ‘Have You Ever Failed So Bad You Bring Back Jon Stewart?'

Hasan Minhaj was almost our new Daily Show host.
But he lost the gig last year after a New Yorker profile claimed he embellished stories in his Homecoming King Netflix comedy special. According to Variety, Minhaj addressed the moment at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival on Thursday after Ronny Chieng ribbed during his set, “I’m surprised that Hasan’s able to do this show. I guess ‘canceling’ is not what it used to be.”
“Who the fuck fact-checks stand-up comedy? Only Ronny Chieng would set me up with some fucking mouth-breathing journalist,” Minhaj said, joining Chieng on stage. “It was you.”
Minhaj was slated to replace Trevor Noah on The Daily Show but lost out on the job due to the controversy. Jon Stewart reclaimed the role, though only on Monday nights, and other correspondents are appearing in his stead for the remainder of the week.
“We’ve all failed in our lives, but have you ever failed so bad, you bring back Jon Stewart?” Minhaj added at the Netflix comedy showcase. “I saved a dying institution. You’re welcome.”
It seems that Minhaj isn’t wrong. The Daily Show viewership has returned to its previous glory, back when Stewart anchored the show before leaving in 2015.
The New Yorker profile was published last September, and Minhaj took his time in responding. A month later, he issued a statement via a 20-minute YouTube video, addressing three of his stories that the magazine called into question, one of which recalled an incident involving fake anthrax and his child.
“I just want to say to anyone who felt betrayed or hurt by my stand-up, I am sorry," he said in the video. "I made artistic choices to express myself and drive home larger issues affecting me and my community, and I feel horrible that I let people down.”
Minhaj is currently on his Off With His Head stand-up tour, which wraps on July 12 in San Jose.