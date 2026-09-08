Jake Naturman
Joined November 2017 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
The Best Thanksgiving Movies
Food coma got you feeling lazy? Need a family activity? We compiled the best Thanksgiving movies for you and your family to watch after Thanksgiving dinner.
Jake Naturman1763 days ago
The Best Cult Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now
From the classic indie-comedy 'Waiting...' to the OG stoner-film 'Cheech and Chong's Up in Smoke,' these are the best cult movies on Netflix right now.
Jake Naturman1892 days ago
10 'The Big Lebowski' References You’ll Get Even If You Haven’t Seen the Movie
From The Jesus to nonsensical censorships, here are the most memorable moments from 'The Big Lebowski,' on its 20th anniversary.
Jake Naturman3117 days ago