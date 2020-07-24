Last Updated: July 24, 2019

No matter what you're in the mood to stream, Netflix seems to always have you covered. You want some sci-fi or some comedy? They have that streaming in spades. Want to cuddle up and watch a dope documentary? You can do that all day, every day. If it's drama you seek, Netflix has a bunch, including Roma, which gave Netflix its first Academy Awards ever this year, for Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Foreign Language Film.

Netflix not only has a number of recent classics in the world of drama on their service (including the aforementioned Roma, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Happy as Lazzaro), but they also have a number of older films that you need to make a part of your life, including classics like The Stranger? They're fleshing out their drama picks, so why not take the plunge?

Here are the best drama movies streaming right now Netflix.