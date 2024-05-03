Thursday, the couple, whose marriage was announced back in 2020, both condemned the ensuing idiocy, starting with Raven.

"I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs," she said. "It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it."

Miranda took the floor from there, first pointing to how “wild” the harassment has gotten as of late.

"I hope to clear the air right now in letting you all know that I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was," she said, addressing the misinformation-fueled aspect of the threats. "I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That’s So Raven. I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married, and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I’ve also been at a lot of this work."

Miranda said her wife "should have won all the Emmys" for the four-season Disney Channel series, adding that Raven is "endlessly talented" and has always had her support.

"You guys must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there is more behind people that are a celebrity," she said. "There is real life here."

Raven closed out the clip with a quick aside to "all of the blue checks out there acting like trolls," notably advising them to "sit down."

