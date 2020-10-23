If you're looking for good horror movies on Netflix, look no further. For those seeking a scare, there's no shortage of blood-curdling films on the streaming giant. From small-screen adaptations of Stephen King's famed novels, to cult classics directed by Mike Flanagan, you'll find your fix with some of the scariest horror out there. Whether you get your thrillers—excuse us, thrills—from found-footage camerawork, slashers, zombie movies, jump scares, horror-comedy, low-budget, or prestigious Oscar winners, there's something on Netflix for every scary movie stan out there. Already binged all of Stranger Things and The Haunting of Hill House? Why not try one of the top horror movies on Netflix on for size? Recent favorites like Green Room and Train to Busan are available, and so are classics like Poltergeist. So if you're more of a horror movie fan than a lover of romance movies or dramas, keep reading. Here are the latest and greatest horror films the genre has to offer, guaranteed to leave you yearning for more. These are the best horror movies on Netflix.