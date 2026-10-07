Tony Hawk Picks His Target in the 'Race War' on Vic Mensa's Show

Tony Hawk has a target in mind if a “race war” were to actually break out, and he told a happy Vic Mensa exactly who he’d go after.

Mensa posted a clip from a new episode of The Vic Mensa Show in which he sat down with Tony Hawk and brought up his legendary “race war” moment.

For context, that was when someone jokingly posted a meme about being forced to neutralize Hawk during a race war. The person used a picture of a tearful Nino Brown from New Jack City to showcase his hesitancy towards having to get rid of Hawk.