Pop Culture

Tony Hawk Picks His Target in the 'Race War' on Vic Mensa's Show

Vic told the skating legend he chose the best possible answer.

Tony Hawke and Vic Mensa
Photo by Ryan Levy/MLB Photos via Getty Images)/ (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Tony Hawk answers the long-running "race war" meme in a preview clip for Episode 7 of "The Vic Mensa Show," joking that a white supremacist would be his target.
  • The meme traces back to an October 2018 tweet pairing a "New Jack City" still with a joke about killing Tony Hawk.

Tony Hawk has a target in mind if a “race war” were to actually break out, and he told a happy Vic Mensa exactly who he’d go after.

Mensa posted a clip from a new episode of The Vic Mensa Show in which he sat down with Tony Hawk and brought up his legendary “race war” moment.

For context, that was when someone jokingly posted a meme about being forced to neutralize Hawk during a race war. The person used a picture of a tearful Nino Brown from New Jack City to showcase his hesitancy towards having to get rid of Hawk.

Hawk responded with “I appreciate the hesitation, though,” and the moment has become one of X’s all-time memes.

When Mensa brought up the moment on his show, he flipped the script to ask Hawk who he’d go after during a race war.

That’s a tense question to ask someone, but Hawk laughed. He seemed unsure of what to say, before settling on an answer that made Mensa happy.

“White supremacists,” said Hawk, causing Mensa to laugh.

“Best answer you could have ever said,” the rapper joked.

Hawk sits for the conversation as a guest on the series Mensa, a Grammy-nominated rapper and actor, launched this year. Season one has already featured Chance the Rapper, Van Lathan, Rapsody, Kier Gaines, Durand Bernarr, and Lena Waithe.

Hawk’s full episode of Vic Mensa’s show arrives on Oct. 7 on the rapper’s YouTube channel, premiering at 2 p.m. ET.

Related Stories

Split image: Left shows Tony Hawk in a blue polo, smiling and making a peace sign. Right shows Curry Barker in a black suit and sunglasses at a red carpet event.
Music

Tony Hawk, ‘Obsession' Director Curry Barker Star in Weezer's Nostalgia-Mocking "C.E.O." Video

The subversive ‘Gold Album’ visual also features Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Giovanni Ribisi, among others.

Trace William Cowen63 days ago
Split image of Cam'ron and Vic Mensa.
Music

Cam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage

Cam was mad that Mensa, in a social media post, mistakenly attributed to the Dipset rapper an offensive remark about people in Africa.

Jose Martinez61 days ago
Vic Mensa at the 6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Vic Mensa Builds All-Orange Home Studio for New Weekly Podcast

The rapper and podcaster showed fans his process of creating the studio for 'The Vic Mensa Show.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams36 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureWladimir Klitschko Alleges Pawn Shop Refuses to Return Hayden Panettiere's Jewelry
2
MusicKATSEYE's Daniela Breaks Silence on Manon at Paris Fashion Week: 'I Miss Her So Much'
3
MusicWill Smith’s Rap Beginnings With DJ Jazzy Jeff to Become Subject of Fictional ‘215’ Series
4
MusicDrake's Rep Denies He Fathered Keshia Chanté's Baby
5
MusicNBA YoungBoy Explains Social Media Hiatus: ‘I Became a Very Bad Person’
6
MusicDrake Reportedly Declined to Submit 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti' for 2027 Grammys

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App