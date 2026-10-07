Tony Hawk Picks His Target in the 'Race War' on Vic Mensa's Show

Key Takeaways
- Tony Hawk answers the long-running "race war" meme in a preview clip for Episode 7 of "The Vic Mensa Show," joking that a white supremacist would be his target.
- The meme traces back to an October 2018 tweet pairing a "New Jack City" still with a joke about killing Tony Hawk.
Tony Hawk has a target in mind if a “race war” were to actually break out, and he told a happy Vic Mensa exactly who he’d go after.
Mensa posted a clip from a new episode of The Vic Mensa Show in which he sat down with Tony Hawk and brought up his legendary “race war” moment.
For context, that was when someone jokingly posted a meme about being forced to neutralize Hawk during a race war. The person used a picture of a tearful Nino Brown from New Jack City to showcase his hesitancy towards having to get rid of Hawk.
Hawk responded with “I appreciate the hesitation, though,” and the moment has become one of X’s all-time memes.
When Mensa brought up the moment on his show, he flipped the script to ask Hawk who he’d go after during a race war.
That’s a tense question to ask someone, but Hawk laughed. He seemed unsure of what to say, before settling on an answer that made Mensa happy.
“White supremacists,” said Hawk, causing Mensa to laugh.
“Best answer you could have ever said,” the rapper joked.
Hawk sits for the conversation as a guest on the series Mensa, a Grammy-nominated rapper and actor, launched this year. Season one has already featured Chance the Rapper, Van Lathan, Rapsody, Kier Gaines, Durand Bernarr, and Lena Waithe.
Hawk’s full episode of Vic Mensa’s show arrives on Oct. 7 on the rapper’s YouTube channel, premiering at 2 p.m. ET.