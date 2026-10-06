Drake's Rep Denies He Fathered Keshia Chanté's Baby

Key Takeaways
- Drake’s representative unequivocally denied rumors that he fathered Keshia Chanté’s unborn baby boy.
- Chanté has kept the father’s identity private but hinted that he works in music, fueling speculation because she and Drake dated as teenagers.
Drake’s rep has come out publicly to deny the rumors that the rapper is the father of singer Keshia Chanté’s unborn child.
TMZ reports that it spoke to Drake’s rep amid growing speculation that he fathered a child with Chanté, who has shared a maternity shoot to reveal that she’s having a baby boy.
A spokesperson for The Agency Group completely and unequivocally denied the “inaccurate” rumors that are swirling.
In Shanté’s interview with Hello about her pregnancy, the singer wouldn't reveal who the father of her child is, but she’s implied that he’s in the music industry.
“Mommy & Daddy are so excited to welcome you into the world. Oh, and we’ve already got you booked & busy. Dada’s got your studio locked, and we expect your album to drop summer 2027,” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the pregnancy.
Speculation began circulating about Drake being the child’s father due to the history that the two have together. In 2022, Drake acknowledged that she was the “first girlfriend I ever had in my life” while introducing her at his All-Canadian North Stars concert in Toronto.