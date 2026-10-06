Drake's Rep Denies He Fathered Keshia Chanté's Baby

Drake’s rep has come out publicly to deny the rumors that the rapper is the father of singer Keshia Chanté’s unborn child.

TMZ reports that it spoke to Drake’s rep amid growing speculation that he fathered a child with Chanté, who has shared a maternity shoot to reveal that she’s having a baby boy.

A spokesperson for The Agency Group completely and unequivocally denied the “inaccurate” rumors that are swirling.