Rapsody

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(L-R) Rapsody and Joey Badass.
Music

Rapsody Tells People to 'Relax' as She Addresses Cancelled Joey Badass Tour

The Grammy winner denied that low ticket sales were the cause of the tour's cancellation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams286 days ago
Music

Nicki Minaj Omitted From Netflix’s 'Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop' Trailer and Barbz Aren't Happy

A Twitter user claiming to be a producer on the docuseries had a purported explanation for Nicki's absence.

Brad Callas1087 days ago
Roc Nation
Music

Watch Jadakiss Host Roc Nation's Rooftop Cypher Session DJed by Young Guru

Roc Nation highlighted its new class of talent on Monday with the release of a rooftop cypher session featuring HDBeenDope, Reuben Vincent, Huey V, and more.

Brad Callas1348 days ago
DJ Premier Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 Feat Nas, Lil Wayne, Run The Jewels
Music

Mass Appeal Announces ‘DJ Premier: Hip-Hop 50 Volume 1’ EP f/ Nas, Lil Wayne, Joey Badass, Remy Ma, and More

Mass Appeal is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with 'The Soundtrack,' a series of EPs comprised of new music from some of the genre’s defining producers.

Brad Callas1467 days ago
rapsody new song dust to diamonds
Music

Listen to Rapsody's New Song "Dust to Diamonds" f/ Faouzia

Rapsody teams up with ESPN and their Fifty/50 Initiative to release her latest track, “Dust to Diamonds," featuring Faouzia which will also be in a film.

Jordan Rose1535 days ago
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Cover art for Bruised Soundtrack
Music

Listen to the 'Bruised' Soundtrack f/ Cardi B, City Girls, Saweetie, and More

The official soundtrack to 'Bruised' has arrived with appearances from Cardi B—who executive produced the album—City Girls, Saweetie, H.E.R., Latto, and more.

tara mahadevan1701 days ago
niko-brim
Music

Listen to Niko Brim's New EP 'B4THETHRONE' f/ Rapsody and More

Burgeoning New York City rap artist Niko Brim taps Rapsody, Reuben Vincent, and more for his latest six-song offering 'B4THETHETHRONE,' plus a new video.

Jordan Rose1743 days ago
nottz-black-woman
Music

Premiere: Nottz, Rapsody, Rah Digga, Ke Turner, and Nikki Grier Release New Song "Black Woman"

Nottz, who has worked with everyone from Snoop Dogg to Pusha-T, has shared an impactful new song with Rapsody, Ke Turner, Rah Digga, and Nikki Grier.

Joe Price1908 days ago
REASON "NEW BEGINNINGS"
Music

Reason Shares New Project 'New Beginnings' f/ ScHoolboy Q, Rapsody, Vince Staples, and More

Reason's 'New Beginnings' features fellow TDE labelmates ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, and Ab-Soul, as well as other top tier rappers.

Xavier Hamilton2107 days ago
Public Enemy
Music

Public Enemy Drop New Album f/ YG, Nas, DJ Premier, Cypress Hill, and More

Public Enemy's latest is titled 'What You Gonna Do When the Grid Goes Down?' and also features Black Thought, Ice-T, George Clinton, and more.

Trace William Cowen2121 days ago
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BLM protest
Life

Political Leaders and Celebrities React to Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

High-profile figures expressed outrage and disappointment in the jury's decision to not pursue homicide charges against officers involved in Taylor's death.

Joshua Espinoza2122 days ago
lil baby
Music

Watch Apple Music's Rap Life Event feat. Lil Baby, Nas, Wale, and Rapsody

Howard University is hosting Apple Music's live stream event on Friday night, Rap Life, with performances from Nas, Wale, Rapsody, and Lil Baby.

Jordan Rose2127 days ago
rapsody 12 problems
Music

Listen to Rapsody's New Song "12 Problems"

Rapsody has released her newest single "12 Problems" from Roc Nation's forthcoming compilation album 'Reprise,' which includes Jorja Smith, Vic Mensa, and more.

tara mahadevan2128 days ago
Yasiin Bey
Music

Stream the Black August Benefit Concert Featuring Yasiin Bey, Rapsody, and More

Other performers include Big K.R.I.T., M1 of dead prez, Audio Push, Oswin Benjamin, Sampa The Great, Nasty C, Locksmith, Sa-Roc, and King Zyad.

Gavin Evans2147 days ago
bigger love
Music

Stream John Legend's Latest Album 'Bigger Love' f/ Jhené Aiko, Koffee, Rapsody, and More

John Legend's seventh studio album 'Bigger Love' has arrived, and comes on the same day as his Verzuz battle with Alicia Keys.

Jordan Rose2219 days ago
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