Tony Hawk, ‘Obsession' Director Curry Barker Star in Weezer's Nostalgia-Mocking "C.E.O." Video

Weezer shrewdly centers the art of subversion in the Rivers Cuomo-fronted band’s nostalgia-mocking new video for “C.E.O.,” the latest track to be revealed off their upcoming twentieth studio album.

The video, directed by Brendan Walter and Jasper Graham, builds on Cuomo’s lyrical ponderings of the oft-suffocating pressure to “give the people what they want” in lieu of something that’s actually artistically rewarding.

Cleverly, the video also doubles as a sequel, of sorts, to Weezer’s 1994 video for “Undone – The Sweater Song,” directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze.