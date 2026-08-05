Tony Hawk, ‘Obsession' Director Curry Barker Star in Weezer's Nostalgia-Mocking "C.E.O." Video

Weezer shrewdly centers the art of subversion in the Rivers Cuomo-fronted band’s nostalgia-mocking new video for “C.E.O.,” the latest track to be revealed off their upcoming twentieth studio album.
The video, directed by Brendan Walter and Jasper Graham, builds on Cuomo’s lyrical ponderings of the oft-suffocating pressure to “give the people what they want” in lieu of something that’s actually artistically rewarding.
Cleverly, the video also doubles as a sequel, of sorts, to Weezer’s 1994 video for “Undone – The Sweater Song,” directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze.
Tony Hawk and Obsession director Curry Barker both make appearances, as does an ensemble of stars-turned-Weezer-imitators featuring the following: Rob Riggle; Rob Huebel; Michael Peña; Jay Renshaw; Dax Flame; Giovanni Ribisi; and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.
Weezer, more affectionately referred to by fans as The Gold Album, will be out Aug. 21. As previously announced, Klas Ahlund and Kenneth Blume (formerly known as Kenny Beats) were enlisted as producers on the latest batch of pure and uncut Weezery.
The Gathering, as the band’s upcoming global tour is known, launches at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center in September. The Shins and Silversun Pickups are handling support duties on the North American arena run this fall, while Taking Back Sunday will take the reins elsewhere.