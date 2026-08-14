Avengers: Doomsday, the thirty-ninth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will open in theaters on December 18, 2026. It is hotly anticipated and heavily rumored—once typical for an MCU film. But seven years after Avengers: Endgame closed the Infinity Saga and began the Multiverse Saga, the MCU has struggled to maintain its cultural cachet. The market is saturated, and what was once event filmmaking has felt formulaic and tedious.

Marvel movies cost upwards of a quarter-million dollars and need to earn twice that amount to break even. It's a high-risk strategy that only the Disney corporation would have the largesse to sustain, and it yields a narrow profit margin if the film is anything less than a smash.

This is why Avengers: Doomsday has so much riding on it. The filmmakers are pulling out all the stops to attract lapsed fans, who stopped watching MCU movies after Thanos' defeat. Will the casuals return to the theater? And more importantly, will they stick around for the next installment? This movie’s success will determine the next decade and whatever saga follows.

Here is everything we know about Avengers: Doomsday, so far.