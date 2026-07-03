Shang-Chi

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Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho477 days ago
air canada terminal at pearson
Life

Air Canada To Begin Experimenting With AI Phone Agents for Flight Delays

Air Canada is experimenting with artificial intelligence in its customer service division. The flight company is looking to launch the AI during the summer.

Louis Pavlakos1207 days ago
Simu Liu donates to charity
Life

Simu Liu Donates $100,000 to Food Banks: "We Were Discount-Aisle Shoppers"

Simu Liu may be a certified star after leading Marvel’s Shang-Chi, but he also remembered his humble beginnings when he donated $100,000 to food banks.

Louis Pavlakos1340 days ago
Raptors team photographer Ron Turenee snaps a photo of Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin
Sports

Simu Liu and Jeremy Lin Are Headlining a Charity Basketball Game in Toronto

The CCYAA Celebrity Classic will aim to raise funds for the Jeremy Lin Foundation and a new community centre. Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng will also be there.

Alex Nino Gheciu1499 days ago
Simu Liu attends the 19th annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton
Pop Culture

MCU Star Simu Liu Admits He 'Exaggerated' Martial Arts Skills to Land 'Shang-Chi' Role

The 32-year-old actor made the admission during the latest installment of Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series: 'I wanted the job really badly.'

Joshua Espinoza1623 days ago
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Simu Liu at the 2021 Met Gala
Pop Culture

Simu Liu to Host the 2022 Juno Awards

“It’s an absolute honour to be hosting The 51st Annual JUNO Awards,” said Liu. “Canadian entertainment and culture hold a very important place in my heart."

Alex Nino Gheciu1626 days ago
destindaniel cretin shang chi 2
Pop Culture

‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel Officially Announced With Destin Daniel Cretton Set to Write and Direct

Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Marvel’s 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' has officially signed on to write and direct the film’s sequel.

Brenton Blanchet1683 days ago
Simu Liu at the 2021 Met Gala
Pop Culture

Simu Liu Talks How He Landed ‘Shang-Chi’ Role During ‘SNL’ Monologue

The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' took to the 'Saturday Night Live' stage and talked about his experience in the role during his monologue.

Brenton Blanchet1699 days ago
Simu Liu attends the Toronto Premiere of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
Pop Culture

Disney+ to Debut ‘Shang-Chi,' 12 Other Marvel Films in Imax's Expanded Aspect Ratio

The streaming service will debut 13 MCU movies, including 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' in Imax’s Expanded Aspect Ratio starting Friday.

Brenton Blanchet1711 days ago
Simu Lu in Shang-Chi
Pop Culture

‘Shang-Chi,’ ‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett Special, New 'Home Alone' Movie, and More to Hit Streaming on Disney+ Day

Disney announced that 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' 'Home Sweet Home Alone,' and much more will arrive to Disney+ later this year.

Brad Callas1759 days ago
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shang chi
Pop Culture

‘Shang-Chi' Tops U.S. Box Office For 3rd Straight Weekend

Marvel’s latest 'Shang-Chi' continued its impressive run at the box office, topping the U.S. box office once again, while surpassing $300 million globally.

Brenton Blanchet1761 days ago
dune
Pop Culture

'Dune' Earns Almost $37M in Overseas Debut, 'Shang-Chi' Total Worldwide Haul Hits $320M

'Dune' had its overseas debut this weekend, making it a top earner before it finds its way to the domestic market in October. 'Shang-Chi' is also faring well.

tara mahadevan1761 days ago
shang-chi
Pop Culture

Marvel's 'Eternals' Reportedly Keeping Theatres-Only Release After Box Office Performance of 'Shang-Chi'

After the box office success of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' Marvel reportedly plans to keep 'Eternals' as a theater-only release.

Jordan Rose1770 days ago
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Pop Culture

Those ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Post-Credits Scene, Explained Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Post-Credits Scene, Explained Shang-Chi and th

William Goodman1775 days ago

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