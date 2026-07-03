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‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton on Marvel’s First Asian Superhero and Revisiting the Ten Rings
'Shang-Chi' Director Destin Daniel Cretton Interview 'Shang-Chi' Director Destin Daniel Cretton Interview 'Shang-Chi' Director Destin Daniel Cretton Interview 'James Charisma