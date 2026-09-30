Pete Davidson on People Body Shaming Ariana Grande: ‘I Think It’s F*cked Up'

Nearly ten years after their short-lived relationship, Pete Davidson has defended his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande from scrutiny about her body. The discourse reached a fever pitch over the summer as commenters speculated about her appearance.

The actor-comedian recently spoke about the Petal vocalist with Variety, where he commended Grande for her strength against being subjected to cruel comments about her body.

"I don't like it at all. It's not cool,” the King of Staten Island star said. “She's a really strong person, I've witnessed it, and I don't understand it. She knows how to handle this stuff though. She's been around. So she'll be OK, but I think it's fucked up."

Elsewhere, Davidson called the Grammy winner “fuckin’ cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl” although the two aren’t on texting terms.