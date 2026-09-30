Pete Davidson on People Body Shaming Ariana Grande: ‘I Think It’s F*cked Up'

Key Takeaways
- Pete Davidson criticized the public scrutiny of his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande's appearance in a new Variety interview, calling the remarks “not cool.”
- The actor-comedian commended his ex-fiancée for being "a really strong person" who "knows how to handle this stuff.”
- Grande has previously addressed concerns about her weight in 2023 by clarifying that she considered herself unhealthy during struggles with taking antidepressents.
Nearly ten years after their short-lived relationship, Pete Davidson has defended his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande from scrutiny about her body. The discourse reached a fever pitch over the summer as commenters speculated about her appearance.
The actor-comedian recently spoke about the Petal vocalist with Variety, where he commended Grande for her strength against being subjected to cruel comments about her body.
"I don't like it at all. It's not cool,” the King of Staten Island star said. “She's a really strong person, I've witnessed it, and I don't understand it. She knows how to handle this stuff though. She's been around. So she'll be OK, but I think it's fucked up."
Elsewhere, Davidson called the Grammy winner “fuckin’ cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl” although the two aren’t on texting terms.
Davidson, who was briefly engaged to Grande in 2018 following the singer’s breakup from late rapper Mac Miller, also spoke on his acting and comedy credits being “super overlooked” in comparison to his dating life. The exes called off the engagement after five months of being in a relationship.
In 2023, Grande addressed concerns about her weight in a TikTok, where she opened up about when she was previously experiencing the “unhealthiest version” of herself.
"I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn't my healthy,” she said.
“You never know what someone is going through,” Grande said elsewhere in the video. “So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. Be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”
Grande, who will next star in upcoming comedy Focker-in-Law, concluded her 41-date Eternal Sunshine Tour in September.