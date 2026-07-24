Pokémon

Pokémon is a globally recognized franchise that began with the release of its first video games, Red and Green, in Japan on February 27, 1996. Since then, it has expanded into various media, including an anime series that premiered on April 1, 1997, in Japan. The franchise has become a significant part of pop culture, known for its extensive world of creatures and the adventures surrounding them. The Pokémon franchise engages fans through its diverse offerings, including games, trading cards, and animated content. It has fostered a broad community where enthusiasts share their experiences and knowledge, contributing to its enduring popularity across different generations.

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'Pikachu' Puma Suede
Sneakers

Pikachu Inspires This Pokemon x Puma Suede Collab

Here's how to buy the 'Pikachu' Puma Suede.

Victor Deng9 days ago
From Gold Stars to Mario Pikachu, Sam Kiki is putting the Pokémon community in charge of what lands in future Tilt Rips packs.
Pop Culture

Tilt Rips' Sam Kiki Wants Collectors to Pick Pokémon Grails for Future Packs: 'I'll Go Buy Them'

From Gold Stars to Mario Pikachu, Sam Kiki is putting the Pokémon community in charge of what lands in future Tilt Rips packs.

Maggie Ekberg29 days ago
Pokemon cards
Life

Queens Man Faces Federal Charges Over Pokémon Card Armed Robbery Cases

The 28-year-old suspect has been accused of planning two robberies and participating in them.

Trey Alston62 days ago
The MonkeyTilt founder just launched Tilt Rips, a Pokémon trading card platform aimed at the fastest-growing corner of the $52 billion collectibles market.
Pop Culture

Why MonkeyTilt Founder Sam Kiki Is Going All-In on Pokémon Cards

The MonkeyTilt founder just launched Tilt Rips, a Pokémon trading card platform aimed at the fastest-growing corner of the $52 billion collectibles market.

Maggie Ekberg78 days ago
People queue to visit statues of Pokemon characters displayed outside the Lotte World Tower in Seoul on April 26, 2024.
Pop Culture

Scalpers Are Reselling Pokémon Pop-Tarts for Nearly 10 Times Their Original Price

Target recently teamed up with Pokémon to celebrate 30 years of the franchise.

Holly Riordan85 days ago
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LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: A competitor holds a deck showing a Determinazione Lylia card as they play the Pokémon Trading Card Game during the Pokemon Europe International Championships at ExCel London on February 13, 2026 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Pasadena Man Allegedly Snuck Into Best Buy Overnight Before Pokémon Card Drop

Police say the 45-year-old consumed drinks and snacks and opened an AirPods box before he was arrested.

Jaelani Turner-Williams91 days ago
A collection of Pokemon cards.
Pop Culture

Groom Sells Three Rare Pokémon Cards for $41K, Covers Wedding Costs

'When my friend told me how much the Charizard cards might be worth, I got quite lightheaded,' the man said.

Holly Riordan100 days ago
Katey Sagal attends Netflix's 'ONE PIECE' Into The Grand Line Fan Event at The United Theater on Broadway on February 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Katey Sagal Says She Wasn’t 'Super Familiar' With ‘One Piece’ Before Joining

‘I’ve raised kids all about Pokémon,’ the star said. ‘They were Pokémon freaks. But the manga, I didn’t know.’

Holly Riordan114 days ago
Pokemon x Puma
Sneakers

Pokemon's New Puma Collection Releases This Week

Pokemon celebrates 30th anniversary with its latest Puma collection.

Victor Deng122 days ago
Image
Pop Culture

Stabbing at Pokémon Center Store in Tokyo Leaves Two Dead

Authorities are investigating after a fatal stabbing at the popular Tokyo location.

Holly Riordan126 days ago
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Close-up of a screen displaying the Nintendo Switch logo with a red background.
Pop Culture

Nintendo Potentially Slashing Switch 2 Production as Demand Slows

Nintendo reportedly plans to cut Switch 2 production by 33% following weaker U.S. holiday demand.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance128 days ago
A Pokémon battle scene featuring Gardevoir and Hydreigon in a stadium with a cheering crowd. Various move options are displayed.
Pop Culture

Pokémon Champions Is Set to Shake Up Competitive Battling This April

Mega Evolutions return as Pokémon Champions arrives on Switch on April 8.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance128 days ago
Florida Man Used Seasoning Packets to Scam $40K of Pokémon Cards from Target
Life

Florida Man Allegedly Used Taco Seasoning to Steal $40K in Pokémon Cards From Target

A Florida man is facing decades in prison after allegedly using seasoning packets to steal $40K worth of Pokémon cards from Target.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
Pokemon anniversary merch.
Pop Culture

Pokémon Fans Gush Over New 30th Anniversary Merch: 'Oh My God!'

Pokémon Day is upon us and it looks like fans are in for a treat.

tara mahadevan154 days ago
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Logan Paul
Pop Culture

Logan Paul Says Goodbye to Extremely Rare Pokémon Card as Record-Breaking Auction Closes

Paul paid more than $5 million for the card in 2021.

Trey Alston166 days ago
Logan Paul has clapped back at a fake AI photo of his Pokémon card.
Sports

Logan Paul Calls Out OnlyFans Star Over AI Photo of Him: 'She Lied and Cost Me $10,200,000'

Logan Paul called out OnlyFans creator Emmie Bunnie over an AI-generated image tied to his Pokémon card auction.

Maggie Ekberg189 days ago

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