Pharrell's JOOPITER Opens Bidding on Its First Pokémon and Anime Sale

The auction house that he co-founded has opened bidding on "Pokémon ! Manga ! Anime !", its first sale built entirely around Pokémon, anime, and manga collectibles. The auction will stay live through Oct. 29.

The house frames the sale as an attempt to gather the physical objects behind some of the most recognizable worlds in Japanese popular culture, covering both the culture of collecting and the creative process that produced those worlds.

In practice, that means rare Pokémon cards and sealed games sitting next to original animation cels, storyboards, scripts, and artwork tied to Dragon Ball, One Piece, Akira, and Sailor Moon.