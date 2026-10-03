Zach Bryan Appears to Troll Robert Kraft, Wears 'Free Palestine' Tee at Gillette Stadium Concert

Zach Bryan has publicly shown that he stands with Macklemore after the rapper was kicked off Ed Sheeran's tour for his emphatic message towards Palestine.

According to Deadline, Bryan wore a "Free Palestine" tee with cut-off sleeves during his Friday night (October 2) concert at Gillette Stadium. The message serves as a protest to Robert Kraft, CEO of the stadium, who Sheeran claimed was insistent about Macklemore being dropped from his Loop Tour.

Bryan's band also wore "Free Palestine" shirts in support of the "I Remember Everything" vocalist. The country singer is due to perform a second concert in the stadium on Saturday night (October 3).