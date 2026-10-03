Zach Bryan Appears to Troll Robert Kraft, Wears 'Free Palestine' Tee at Gillette Stadium Concert

Key Takeaways
- Zach Bryan and his band wore "Free Palestine" shirts during his October 2 concert at Gillette Stadium, signaling solidarity with Macklemore.
- The statement appeared aimed at stadium CEO Robert Kraft, who Macklemore said pushed Ed Sheeran to remove him from the Loop Tour over his pro-Palestine speech.
- Macklemore later announced a three-date Free Palestine Tour in Europe and pledged $1 million in projected tour earnings to six organizations supporting Palestinians.
Zach Bryan has publicly shown that he stands with Macklemore after the rapper was kicked off Ed Sheeran's tour for his emphatic message towards Palestine.
According to Deadline, Bryan wore a "Free Palestine" tee with cut-off sleeves during his Friday night (October 2) concert at Gillette Stadium. The message serves as a protest to Robert Kraft, CEO of the stadium, who Sheeran claimed was insistent about Macklemore being dropped from his Loop Tour.
Bryan's band also wore "Free Palestine" shirts in support of the "I Remember Everything" vocalist. The country singer is due to perform a second concert in the stadium on Saturday night (October 3).
In September, Macklemore claimed that Kraft had given an ultimatum to Sheeran over the rapper's "Free Palestine" speech, with the businessman sharing in a social media post that he refuses to "provide a platform to hate speech."
Following the tour controversy, Macklemore announced the three-date Free Palestine Tour in Europe, which will be held in late-October, and in a message to fans, the Grammy winner pointed out a "collective awakening around Palestinian liberation."
Previously, the Seattle native said $1 million net earnings from his time on Sheeran's tour would be donated "to six organizations working directly to support the Palestinian people."
"It’s 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore," he wrote in an Instagram post. "People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves, and be in community. To use the stage for more than entertainment. To push back when the call for a Free Palestine is met with attempts to silence it."