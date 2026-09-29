Brian Ortega and Jay Park Squash Beef Six Years After Infamous UFC 248 Slap

Key Takeaways
- Brian Ortega and Jay Park reconciled in Los Angeles six years after their UFC 248 confrontation, saying they have settled everything and respect each other.
- Ortega allegedly slapped Park in March 2020 over comments Park translated while serving as Korean Zombie’s interpreter.
- Park filed a police report and later said the slap misaligned his jaw for a month, but AOMG declined legal action and Ortega apologized.
Brian Ortega and Jay Park have officially buried the hatchet six years after their infamous confrontation at UFC 248.
Ortega shared a photo of the two together in Los Angeles, writing, "We've settled everything. We respect each other." Park responded, "It's all water under the bridge. Those who know, know... Respect. As I said, I've been a fan all along. T-City."
Their feud dates back to March 2020, when Ortega allegedly slapped Park at UFC 248 over comments Park had translated while serving as a different UFC fighter’s (Chan Sung Jung a.k.a. Korean Zombie) interpreter. Park filed a police report, though his label AOMG later declined to pursue legal action, and Ortega subsequently apologized.
Park later claimed the slap left his jaw out of alignment for a month.