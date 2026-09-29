Sports

Brian Ortega and Jay Park Squash Beef Six Years After Infamous UFC 248 Slap

Ortega and Park reunited in Los Angeles and declared their longtime feud officially over.

Brian Ortega on the left wears a white sports shirt, and Jay Park on the right wears a black jacket and white shirt.
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images), (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Key Takeaways

  • Brian Ortega and Jay Park reconciled in Los Angeles six years after their UFC 248 confrontation, saying they have settled everything and respect each other.
  • Ortega allegedly slapped Park in March 2020 over comments Park translated while serving as Korean Zombie’s interpreter.
  • Park filed a police report and later said the slap misaligned his jaw for a month, but AOMG declined legal action and Ortega apologized.

Brian Ortega and Jay Park have officially buried the hatchet six years after their infamous confrontation at UFC 248.

Ortega shared a photo of the two together in Los Angeles, writing, "We've settled everything. We respect each other." Park responded, "It's all water under the bridge. Those who know, know... Respect. As I said, I've been a fan all along. T-City."

Their feud dates back to March 2020, when Ortega allegedly slapped Park at UFC 248 over comments Park had translated while serving as a different UFC fighter’s (Chan Sung Jung a.k.a. Korean Zombie) interpreter. Park filed a police report, though his label AOMG later declined to pursue legal action, and Ortega subsequently apologized.

Park later claimed the slap left his jaw out of alignment for a month.

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