Limited-Edition Polaroid Cameras Drop for Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary

Key Takeaways
- For Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, the franchise is teaming with Polaroid on a limited-edition drop of Pikachu, Sylveon, and Poké Ball–themed instant cameras, film, and accessories launching October 5 after August 25 preorders in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.
- Headlining the collab are a $139.99 Poké Ball–styled Polaroid Now Gen 3 and two $99.99 Polaroid Go Gen 3 cameras, backed by Pokémon-branded film and add-ons like a camera case, photo album, and strap positioned as collectible merch as much as functional gear.
- The partnership links two nostalgia brands that survived major tech shifts—Polaroid’s analog revival and Pokémon’s evolution from Game Boy cartridges to mobile hits like Pokémon GO—and follows other anniversary plays including Krispy Kreme character doughnuts and retailer collabs.
Pokémon is putting a new spin on catching them all. As part of the franchise’s 30th anniversary celebration, Pokémon and Polaroid are joining forces on a limited-edition collection of instant cameras, film, and accessories built around Pikachu, Sylveon, and the classic Poké Ball. Billed as “Polaroid’s biggest collaboration yet,” the nostalgic lineup opens for preorders on August 25 before launching Oct. 5 in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.
According to Crunchyroll, three cameras lead the collection. The full-size Polaroid Now Gen 3 gets a Poké Ball-inspired makeover and will retail for $139.99. Two smaller Polaroid Go Gen 3 models feature Pikachu and Sylveon designs, each priced at $99.99. All three will be released in limited quantities through Polaroid’s website and the Pokémon Center.
The collaboration extends beyond the cameras themselves. Pokémon-branded Color i-Type Film will sell for $22.99, while double packs of Polaroid Go Color Film featuring Pikachu or Sylveon will cost $24.99 apiece. Custom dark slides add more character artwork to the film packs.
The accessories include a $24.99 Polaroid Go camera case, a $24.99 photo album, and a $14.99 camera strap, all designed specifically for the Pokémon collection.
The partnership brings together two brands that became cultural fixtures in different eras. Polaroid co-founder Edwin Land introduced the Model 95 Land Camera in 1948, allowing users to watch a photograph develop in roughly one minute. The idea reportedly came to Land after his young daughter asked why she could not immediately see a photo he had taken of her.
Pokémon arrived decades later with Pokémon Red and Green in Japan in February 1996, turning creator Satoshi Tajiri’s childhood interest in collecting insects into a worldwide entertainment franchise.
Both brands have also survived major changes in the surrounding technology. Polaroid’s instant-film business declined as digital cameras and smartphones took over, prompting the company to stop producing traditional instant film in 2008. The medium was later revived after enthusiasts preserved its last remaining factory in the Netherlands.
Pokémon moved in the opposite direction, expanding across new generations of Nintendo hardware before becoming a mobile gaming phenomenon with Pokémon GO in 2016.
The camera drop follows another consumer-facing piece of Pokémon’s anniversary rollout. Krispy Kreme recently unveiled six character-themed doughnuts inspired by Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, and the Poké Ball, joining anniversary collections from Target and Puma.