Limited-Edition Polaroid Cameras Drop for Pokémon’s 30th Anniversary

According to Crunchyroll , three cameras lead the collection. The full-size Polaroid Now Gen 3 gets a Poké Ball-inspired makeover and will retail for $139.99. Two smaller Polaroid Go Gen 3 models feature Pikachu and Sylveon designs, each priced at $99.99. All three will be released in limited quantities through Polaroid’s website and the Pokémon Center.

Pokémon is putting a new spin on catching them all. As part of the franchise’s 30th anniversary celebration, Pokémon and Polaroid are joining forces on a limited-edition collection of instant cameras, film, and accessories built around Pikachu, Sylveon, and the classic Poké Ball. Billed as “Polaroid’s biggest collaboration yet,” the nostalgic lineup opens for preorders on August 25 before launching Oct. 5 in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

The collaboration extends beyond the cameras themselves. Pokémon-branded Color i-Type Film will sell for $22.99, while double packs of Polaroid Go Color Film featuring Pikachu or Sylveon will cost $24.99 apiece. Custom dark slides add more character artwork to the film packs.

The accessories include a $24.99 Polaroid Go camera case, a $24.99 photo album, and a $14.99 camera strap, all designed specifically for the Pokémon collection.

The partnership brings together two brands that became cultural fixtures in different eras. Polaroid co-founder Edwin Land introduced the Model 95 Land Camera in 1948, allowing users to watch a photograph develop in roughly one minute. The idea reportedly came to Land after his young daughter asked why she could not immediately see a photo he had taken of her.

Pokémon arrived decades later with Pokémon Red and Green in Japan in February 1996, turning creator Satoshi Tajiri’s childhood interest in collecting insects into a worldwide entertainment franchise.

Both brands have also survived major changes in the surrounding technology. Polaroid’s instant-film business declined as digital cameras and smartphones took over, prompting the company to stop producing traditional instant film in 2008. The medium was later revived after enthusiasts preserved its last remaining factory in the Netherlands.