Michael Jordan's Iconic 1997 Ferrari Is Headed to Auction Thanks to JOOPITER and CURATED

Michael Jordan’s once-mythical 1997 Ferrari 550 Maranello can soon be yours, presuming you have a million or so dollars just lying around.

The Pharrell-founded JOOPITER, in partnership with CURATED, is bringing the car to auction in September, complete with an estimated pre-sale valuation ranging from $700,000 to $1.3 million. For those somehow unfamiliar with the instantly recognizable car in question, here’s the gist: MJ was famously spotted driving the Ferrari, cigar in hand, after winning his fifth chip at Chicago’s United Center back in 1997. The same car later served as the inspiration for the Air Jordan XIV, with Jordan ultimately selling the Maranello in the early 2000s, at which point it embarked on a disappearing act, of sorts, before a search helmed by CURATED CEO and co-founder John Temerian proved successful earlier this year.