Style

Pharrell's JOOPITER Platform Launches Auction of Rare and Vintage Rolex Daytonas

Among the standouts is a “Ruby Cardinal” that’s estimated to go for as much as $180,000.

Pharrell Williams in a pink jacket and cap, stands in front of a purple backdrop with text.
Image via Getty/Han Myung-Gu

Pharrell’s JOOPITER platform, the same one behind the auctions of Michael Jordan’s 1997 Ferrari and an actual triceratops skeleton, is turning its attention to rare and vintage Rolex Daytonas.

The sale, featuring a total of 11 different timepieces, will be active until Oct. 1. A standout from the offerings is a rare “Espresso Oyster,” unpolished and in excellent condition. JOOPITER estimates the early-era Daytona will go for as much as $150,000.

Similarly, a “Ruby Cardinal” is estimated to top out at as high as $180,000. As detailed here, it features an 18K white gold case and diamond baguette bezel.

Shop Pharrell on Complex

Shop Pharrell

These two highlights are joined in the lineup by by a “Slate;” a “Classic White;” a “Bullion;” a “Classic Black;” a “Champagne;” a “Cotton Candy Dial;” an “Inverted 6;” a “Racer;” and a “Diamante Inverted 6.”

“The Rolex Daytona has a storied history and iconic status among watch collectors and racing enthusiasts alike,” Nate Borgelt, Head of Watches at JOOPITER, said in a statement shared with Complex. “We’re proud to present a curated sale that traces the extraordinary evolution of the Daytona from its purpose-built origins into a distinctive, high-end timepiece. Together, these watches tell the story of a design that has remained remarkably relevant while demonstrating just how far a single chronograph can evolve, from serious racing instrument to enduring symbol of collecting, taste, and luxury.”

Below, get a closer look at select pieces from the Daytonas auction. For more information, JOOPITER has you covered.

Related Stories

Blac Chyna Goes on a $1M Shopping Spree at Los Angeles Jewelry Shop
Style

Blac Chyna Builds Over $600K Dream Watch Collection After Selling All Her Old Pieces

From a 2009 Fossil to a platinum Rolex Daytona, the entrepreneur reveals how her taste evolved—and why she parted with every watch she owned.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
A luxurious Jacob & Co. watch with a colorful gemstone dial and a white strap, showcasing the intricate mechanics on the back.
Style

Jacob & Co. Sets 54 Diamonds Into Colorful $693,000 Watch

The Brilliant Flying Tourbillon Baguette Pastel Arlequino pairs a gem-set regulating organ with 366 invisibly set sapphires.

Complex Staff15 days ago
Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 - Day 4
Style

Seiko Unveils Limited Edition ‘Initial D’-Inspired Watch

Yellow dial, red sub-dials, RedSuns logo at 3 o'clock — and just 1,995 pieces dropping January 2027.

Trey Alston52 days ago

Trending

1
StyleThe 25 Best Dressed K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked
2
MusicLil Durk's Lawyer Drew Findling on the Verdict, Rap Lyrics, and His 'Devotion' to The Voice
3
Pop CultureWillow Shares How Will Smith Declined Certain Roles to Protect Family 'Energy'
4
StyleSupervsn Unveils Special 30th Anniversary 2Pac 'All Eyez on Me' Collection
5
MusicHobo Johnson Vows to Log Off ‘Indefinitely’ After Being Mocked for 2018 Apology to BLM
6
MusicRussell Simmons Uses 'Hotel Lobby' AI Trend to Celebrate Ex-Wife Kimora Lee

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App