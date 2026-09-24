Pharrell's JOOPITER Platform Launches Auction of Rare and Vintage Rolex Daytonas

Pharrell’s JOOPITER platform, the same one behind the auctions of Michael Jordan’s 1997 Ferrari and an actual triceratops skeleton, is turning its attention to rare and vintage Rolex Daytonas.
The sale, featuring a total of 11 different timepieces, will be active until Oct. 1. A standout from the offerings is a rare “Espresso Oyster,” unpolished and in excellent condition. JOOPITER estimates the early-era Daytona will go for as much as $150,000.
Similarly, a “Ruby Cardinal” is estimated to top out at as high as $180,000. As detailed here, it features an 18K white gold case and diamond baguette bezel.
These two highlights are joined in the lineup by by a “Slate;” a “Classic White;” a “Bullion;” a “Classic Black;” a “Champagne;” a “Cotton Candy Dial;” an “Inverted 6;” a “Racer;” and a “Diamante Inverted 6.”
“The Rolex Daytona has a storied history and iconic status among watch collectors and racing enthusiasts alike,” Nate Borgelt, Head of Watches at JOOPITER, said in a statement shared with Complex. “We’re proud to present a curated sale that traces the extraordinary evolution of the Daytona from its purpose-built origins into a distinctive, high-end timepiece. Together, these watches tell the story of a design that has remained remarkably relevant while demonstrating just how far a single chronograph can evolve, from serious racing instrument to enduring symbol of collecting, taste, and luxury.”
Below, get a closer look at select pieces from the Daytonas auction. For more information, JOOPITER has you covered.