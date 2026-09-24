Pharrell's JOOPITER Platform Launches Auction of Rare and Vintage Rolex Daytonas

Pharrell’s JOOPITER platform, the same one behind the auctions of Michael Jordan’s 1997 Ferrari and an actual triceratops skeleton, is turning its attention to rare and vintage Rolex Daytonas.

The sale, featuring a total of 11 different timepieces, will be active until Oct. 1. A standout from the offerings is a rare “Espresso Oyster,” unpolished and in excellent condition. JOOPITER estimates the early-era Daytona will go for as much as $150,000.

Similarly, a “Ruby Cardinal” is estimated to top out at as high as $180,000. As detailed here, it features an 18K white gold case and diamond baguette bezel.