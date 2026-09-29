Jim Jones Once Again Recalls Passing on Signing Drake and J. Cole: ‘I F*cked That Bag Up'

Jim Jones once again recalled missing out on a major payday by failing to capitalize on early opportunities with Drake and J. Cole.

During a recent co-hosting gig on Mornings with Mero on Hot 97, Jones recalled hearing Drake early in his career, but admitted the rapper's Degrassi background and Canadian roots didn't fit what he understood at the time.

"I'm a full-grown Blood outside," Jones said. "I didn't know how to put that together."

Despite saying Drake was "dead nice," Jones passed, only to hear him on a mixtape alongside Lil Wayne the following year.