The fourth week of the NFL season is upon us and there are some juicy matchups on tap. An AFC North battle will kick off the week as the Steelers face the surprising 2-1 Browns in Cleveland on Thursday Night Football. Drake Maye and the Patriots will be looking to break out of their funk as they take on the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday. The Eagles will be looking to rebound after a rough Monday night loss to the Bears, as Philly will host the Rams. And there is a fantastic matchup late Sunday afternoon as the Broncos play at the 49ers. NFL Week 4 odds are available to bet on now at Fanatics Sportsbook, and we’ll dive into the lines below. NFL Week 4 odds

Here is a look at NFL Week 4 odds.

Steelers (-2.5) at Browns (+2.5)

Colts (-3.5) at Commanders (+3.5)

Titans (+11.5) at Ravens (-11.5)

Patriots (+6.5) at Bills (-6.5)

Jets (+3.5) at Bears (-3.5)

Jaguars (+2.5) at Bengals (-2.5)

Cowboys (+2.5) at Texans (-2.5)

Cardinals (-1) at Giants (+1)

Rams (-3) at Eagles (+3)

Packers (-3.5) at Buccaneers (+3.5)

Dolphins (+11) at Vikings (-11)

Chiefs (-4.5) at Raiders (+4.5)

Chargers (+7) at Seahawks (-7)

Broncos (+2.5) at 49ers (-2.5)

Lions (-3.5) at Panthers (+3.5)

Falcons (+2.5) at Saints (-2.5)

Steelers (-2.5) at Browns (+2.5)

Incredibly, every team in the AFC North sits above .500 at 2-1. The Browns are obviously the biggest surprise, as 31-year-old Deshaun Watson is resembling something like the quarterback we saw with the Texans in the late 2010s. The Steelers are 2-1-0 against the spread so far this season, while the Browns are also 2-1 ATS.

Patriots (+6.5) at Bills (-6.5)

The Bills can send the Patriots into a deep hole with a win on Sunday in Orchard Park. The Pats are heavy -6.5 underdogs and currently sit at 1-2 on the season.

Maye has been brutal early in the season, although he faced three pretty strong defenses in the Seahawks, Steelers, and Jaguars. The Bills D is middle-of-the-road at best, so this could be a “get-right” spot for the Pats’ signal-caller. New England is 1-1-1 against the spread, while Buffalo is a perfect 3-0 ATS.

Rams (-3) at Eagles (+3)

The Eagles were a soft 2-0 going into Monday night’s game at Chicago, and the Bears ripped Philly to shreds, 27-7.

Philly is now 0-3 against the spread, while the Rams are 1-2 ATS.

Broncos (+2.5) at 49ers (-2.5)

The Broncos have had one of the more impressive starts to the season despite having one loss on their ledger. After losing 31-10 to the Chiefs in Week 1, Denver beat the Jaguars (20-13) and then the Rams (30-26). San Francisco is 3-0 after beating the Rams, Dolphins, and Cardinals. This will be a step up in competition from the past two weeks, for sure.

Denver is 2-1 against the spread, while San Francisco is 2-1.

NFL Week 4 totals

Here is a look at NFL Week 4 totals.

Steelers at Browns Over 38.5 (-110)/Under 38.5 (-110)

Colts at Commanders Over 47.0 (-110)/Under 47.0 (-110)

Titans at Ravens Over 43.0 (-105)/Under (-115)

Patriots at Bills Over 48.5 (-110)/Under 48.5 (-110)

Jets at Bears Over 43.0 (-110)/Under 43.0 (-110)

Jaguars at Bengals Over 51.0 (-110)/Under 51.0 (-110)

Cowboys at Texas Over 48.0 (-110)/Under 48.0 (-110)

Cardinals at Giants Over 44.5 (-105)/Under 44.5 (-115)

Rams at Eagles Over 43.5 (-115)/Under 43.5 (-105)

Packers at Buccaneers Over 39.5 (-115)/Under 39.0 (-105)

Dolphins at Vikings Over 38.5 (-110)/Under 38.5 (-110)

Chiefs at Raiders Over 47.5 (-110)/Under 47.5 (-110)

Chargers at Seahawks Over 43.5 (-110)/Under 43.5 (-110)

Broncos at 49ers Over 46.5 (-115)/Under 46.5 (-105)

Lions at Panthers Over 50.5 (-110)/Under 50.5 (-110)

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