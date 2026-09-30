Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Shares Vacation Photos With Scooter Braun: 'When Your Man Takes You to the Moon'

The two have been romantically linked for some time now.

Scooter Braun in a suit and Sydney Sweeney in a black dress and sunglasses walking together, with a tree and people in the background.
Image via Getty/TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Sydney Sweeney has, in a sense, been to the moon.

At least, that’s what she told her nearly 26 million Instagram followers on Wednesday (Sept. 30) when sharing an assortment of vacation photos featuring Scooter Braun.

“When your man takes you to the moon,” the Euphoria alum captained the update, which included photos of her waterskiing and taking in fireworks.

Shop Vacation on Complex

Sweeney and Braun have been romantically linked for some time now. Earlier this month, Sweeney, soon to be seen in the inevitable sequel to Paul Feig’s hit Freida McFadden adaptation The Housemaid, tucked some Braun appearances into another IG update billed as “one last summer dump.”

Also this month, the Emmy-nominated actress spoke with Khal for Complex about her Novig partnership and headlines-spurring campaign.

Check out the full conversation here.

As for that Housemaid sequel, Lionsgate previously confirmed to Complex that it was planning a 2026 production start for its sequel.

“The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson said back in January.

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