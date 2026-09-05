Scooter Braun Reportedly Helped Sydney Sweeney Make This Major Career Move

Braun, who retired from artist management, recently said he was “enjoying my relationship” and considering building something new as Sweeney expands into producing and business ventures.

Sources disputed whether Braun bypassed Sweeney’s longtime agent Jennifer Millar, with one saying Millar and Sweeney’s producing partner already knew about CAA’s pursuit.

Sydney Sweeney signed with CAA after Scooter Braun reportedly arranged a dinner with powerful agent Kevin Huvane amid a competitive push to represent her.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's relationship may have a business component. According to Puck, Sweeney has signed with CAA after leaving Paradigm, and Braun reportedly played a significant role in helping make the move happen. Citing five sources, the outlet reported that Braun arranged a dinner between Sweeney and powerful CAA agent Kevin Huvane as multiple agencies competed to represent the Euphoria star. The meeting reportedly helped lead Sweeney to choose CAA. The circumstances surrounding Braun's involvement, however, aren't entirely clear. Puck reported that Braun went around Sweeney's longtime agent Jennifer Millar to arrange the Huvane meeting.

Braun declined to comment, while another source pushed back on that characterization, telling the outlet that Millar and Sweeney's producing partner already knew about CAA's pursuit following previous meetings. Millar, who left Paradigm for management firm Brillstein earlier this year, did not respond to Puck's request for comment. Braun spent years managing some of the biggest artists in music, including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, before retiring from artist management. Sweeney, meanwhile, has increasingly moved beyond acting into producing and business ventures, including her lingerie brand. The reported career crossover comes shortly after Braun publicly discussed enjoying his relationship with Sweeney during a lengthy appearance on Suzy Weiss' Second Thought podcast. "I've been having a really good time, building the family office, helping people, meeting great entrepreneurs and making great investments, enjoying my relationship, enjoying my children, enjoying my friends, enjoying my life," Braun said.