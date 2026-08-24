Serayah Ends Engagement to Joey Badass, Cites Repeated Infidelity During ‘Vulnerable’ Moments

Serayah said she will protect their son’s privacy and relationship with both parents, while Joey has not publicly addressed the split.

She urged women to trust their intuition and refuse to compromise their values or self-worth to preserve a relationship.

Serayah is speaking out about the end of her engagement to Joey Badass citing a pattern of cheating she says she can no longer stay silent about. The actress posted a lengthy Instagram statement on Monday detailing the split. "After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to end my engagement and relationship with the father of my child, Joey," she wrote. "I loved deeply, believed wholeheartedly in the life we were building, and wanted nothing more than to protect our family." She continued: "Unfortunately, I also had to face a painful truth: there had been repeated infidelity throughout our relationship, including during some of the most vulnerable and meaningful moments of my life.”

Rather than stop at her own situation, she framed the statement as a message to other women. "I share it because too many women are taught to question themselves before they question what is happening right in front of them. If your intuition is telling you something is wrong, listen to it." She continued: "Don't make yourself smaller to keep someone else comfortable. Don't compromise your values because you're afraid of losing the future you imagined. And don't allow someone else's choices to become a referendum on your worth. Love should not require you to abandon yourself." Serayah closed by shifting focus to their son, born in 2025, and vowing to keep his upbringing shielded from the fallout. "I will always respect the fact that we have a beautiful son, and my priority will be protecting his peace, privacy and relationship with both of his parents," she wrote. "For that reason, I won't be discussing the intimate details of our relationship publicly beyond what I have shared here."

She ended the note: "This chapter did not end the way I prayed it would. But endings can also be beginnings."

Joey has yet to publicly comment on the split.