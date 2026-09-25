Sydney Sweeney Offers 'One Last Summer Dump' as Fall Gets Underway, Scooter Braun Included

In the carousel post, which can be seen below, Sweeney shared pictures showing her making the most of her summer, whether it be camping, scuba-diving, or attending the 83rd Venice International Film Festival earlier this month. The photos also included several mirror selfies, her wakeboarding, and her locking lips with Scooter Braun.

Sydney Sweeney just said goodbye to summer with a big photo dump, including a few showing her with businessman and former talent manager Scooter Braun , whom she’s been romantically connected to since June 2025.

Sweeney, 29, has been in a relationship with Braun, 45, for over a year at this point. She was previously romantically linked to businessman Jonathan Davino, whom she dated from 2018 and got engaged to in 2022. They separated in early 2025, however, and she was seen in public with Braun later that year. Braun, meanwhile, was previously married to Yael Cohen, with whom he shares three children. Braun and Cohen separated in 2021, and finalized their divorce the following year.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Sweeney had signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) after leaving Paradigm, and Braun is said to have played a role in finalizing the deal. Sources told Puck that Braun arranged a dinner between Sweeney and CAA agent Kevin Huvane to facilitate the move between talent agencies. Braun has a storied history when it comes to talent management, previously managing major artists including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.