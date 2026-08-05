Russo Brothers Congratulate 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Team on Beating 'Endgame' Box Office Record

“The gauntlet has been passed” with Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s record-setting box office performance, so say the Russo brothers.

As you’re surely already aware thanks to Complex and every other publication on the face of the earth letting you know, the Tom Holland-led No Way Home follow-up bagged the biggest domestic opening weekend in box office history, thus yanking the proverbial crown from the Russos-helmed Avengers: Endgame.

“Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom, Zendaya, Jacob, Jon, Mark, Sadie, Florence, Michael, Marisa, producers Kevin, Amy, Avi, and Rachel, and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history,” the filmmaking duo said in an Instagram update on Wednesday (Aug. 5), featuring Spidey artwork from Kode Abdo, a.k.a. Bosslogic. “The gauntlet has been passed.”