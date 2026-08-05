GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Russo Brothers Congratulate 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Team on Beating 'Endgame' Box Office Record

"The gauntlet has been passed," the filmmaking duo said.

Russos standing in front of a Comic-Con International backdrop.
Image via Getty/Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

“The gauntlet has been passed” with Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s record-setting box office performance, so say the Russo brothers.

As you’re surely already aware thanks to Complex and every other publication on the face of the earth letting you know, the Tom Holland-led No Way Home follow-up bagged the biggest domestic opening weekend in box office history, thus yanking the proverbial crown from the Russos-helmed Avengers: Endgame.

“Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom, Zendaya, Jacob, Jon, Mark, Sadie, Florence, Michael, Marisa, producers Kevin, Amy, Avi, and Rachel, and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history,” the filmmaking duo said in an Instagram update on Wednesday (Aug. 5), featuring Spidey artwork from Kode Abdo, a.k.a. Bosslogic. “The gauntlet has been passed.”

During its opening weekend, Brand New Day, one of two major blockbusters this year to feature both Holland and Zendaya (not to mention Jon Bernthal), netted around $360 million domestically. While initial numbers had the film falling just shy of Avengers: Endgame’s domestic opening weekend record of $357.1 million, the final tally gave Destin Daniel Cretton and company the edge.

In the days since, it’s become clear that the latest Spidey title is unlikely to slow down anytime soon. As of this writing, it’s at just under $450 million domestically, while its current global total has already topped $1 billion.

Brand New Day predecessor No Way Home ended its theatrical run with nearly, but not quite, $2 billion worldwide.

Related Stories

Tom Holland
Pop Culture

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Opens to $355 Million, Second-Biggest Box Office Domestic Debut

It was $2.1 million shy of the all-time record belonging to 'Endgame.'

Trey Alston3 days ago
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is Giving a Cult Favorite Snack the Collectible Treatment
Pop Culture

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Crashes into Snack Aisles Thanks to a Cult Classic

Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man era crashes the snack aisle with limited-edition bags, global promos, and movie ticket rewards fans won’t want to miss.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Michael B. Jordan
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Crashes 'Spider-Man' Premiere in a Vintage Web-Slinger Tee

The Oscar winner showed up at the 'Brand New Day' world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Trey Alston8 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
StyleUniqlo Drops Pokémon 30th Anniversary UT Collection Inspired by Game Boy Classics
4
Pop CultureLil Wayne Allegedly Tried to Fly Out 'Teen Mom' Star Rachel Beaver for Tryst
5
MusicBusta Rhymes Announces Release Date for 'Dillagence 2' Album Built on Unreleased J Dilla Beats
6
StyleWhy Fabolous Was Re-Ranked as the #1 Best Dressed New York Rapper by the Complex Community

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App