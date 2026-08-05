Women have always played a pivotal role in the streetwear ecosystem. Despite that, there seems to be a lack of brands by women, for women in the space. That doesn’t mean that they don’t exist.

Creative women have been putting on since the early years of what we now collectively refer to as streetwear, dating back to the ‘90s. In some cases, the brands and products they created were even fully adopted by their male counterparts and helped define generations of style.

There are plenty of pioneering women’s streetwear brands that deserve praise and a collection of modern brands like Mowalola leading the charge today, we wanted to focus on some of the specific items that have withstood time to help tell the story of women’s streetwear. From Triple 5 Soul’s custom hoodies in the ‘90s to Married to the Mob’s bikinis made with KAWS, these are 10 items that define women’s streetwear.