GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Crashes into Snack Aisles Thanks to a Cult Classic

Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man era crashes the snack aisle with limited-edition bags, global promos, and movie ticket rewards fans won’t want to miss.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is Giving a Cult Favorite Snack the Collectible Treatment
Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day is teaming with cult-favorite snack Takis on limited-edition bags rolling out in four flavors across 57 countries from July through September, backed by fan activations, influencer pushes, retail events, and movie-ticket rewards.
  • The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, opens July 31 and follows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker four years after erasing himself from his loved ones’ memories as he faces a dangerous new physical evolution and a major crime wave in New York City.
  • Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo round out a stacked cast that pulls in multiple corners of the Marvel universe, while a promo running through August 31 lets fans earn $8 in Fandango Rewards toward a Brand New Day ticket by spending $15 on participating products.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging into the snack aisle ahead of its theatrical debut. Sony Pictures has teamed with Takis for a global promotional campaign featuring limited-edition bags designed around Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man adventure.

According to Parade, the collectible packaging began hitting stores July 1 across four flavors. The promotion will reach 57 countries and run through September, pairing the redesigned bags with fan activations, influencer campaigns, retail events and movie-ticket rewards. Select elements will continue into the back-to-school season.

The collaboration arrives as Sony begins the final promotional push for Brand New Day, which opens exclusively in theaters July 31. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the movie marks Holland’s first solo Spider-Man film since 2021’s No Way Home.

That blockbuster earned more than $1.9 billion worldwide and brought together Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as three generations of Peter Parker.

The new movie picks up four years after Peter made the brutal decision to erase himself from the memories of everyone he loves. Now an adult living alone, he has devoted himself entirely to protecting a New York City that no longer knows his name.

But the pressure of operating as a full-time Spider-Man reportedly triggers a dangerous physical evolution just as a mysterious crime wave produces one of his most serious threats yet.

Holland leads a packed cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. The lineup brings several corners of the Marvel universe together, with Bernthal returning as Frank Castle, Ruffalo reprising Bruce Banner and Mando returning after playing Mac Gargan in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The snack bags are only one piece of the film’s summer rollout. Through August 31, customers who spend $15 on participating Takis products can receive $8 in Fandango Rewards toward a Brand New Day ticket.

Related Stories

'Spider-Man' Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dead at 38
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Man’ Voice Actor Alexis Ortega Dies at 38

Ortega was known for providing Latin American Spanish dubbing for major films and series, including 'Big Hero 6,' 'Rogue One,' and 'Spider-Man.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo181 days ago
Odessa A'zion Reportedly Being Considered for Rogue Role in 'X-Men' Reboot
Pop Culture

Odessa A’zion Eyed for Rogue in Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ Reboot

Insider Jeff Sneider says Marvel is considering the 'Marty Supreme' breakout for Rogue in its upcoming 'X-Men' reboot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo108 days ago
Kevin Feige Says He Feels Like a 'Gigantic Loser' After Failing to Bring Mahershala Ali as Blade to the Big Screen
Pop Culture

Kevin Feige Feels Like a ‘Gigantic Loser’ Over Mahershala Ali’s Delayed ‘Blade’ Reboot

From Comic-Con hype to creative chaos, Feige breaks down the scrapped scripts, lost directors and Marvel reset that sidelined Ali’s ‘Blade.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App