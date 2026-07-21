'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Crashes into Snack Aisles Thanks to a Cult Classic

The collaboration arrives as Sony begins the final promotional push for Brand New Day, which opens exclusively in theaters July 31. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the movie marks Holland’s first solo Spider-Man film since 2021’s No Way Home.

According to Parade , the collectible packaging began hitting stores July 1 across four flavors. The promotion will reach 57 countries and run through September, pairing the redesigned bags with fan activations, influencer campaigns, retail events and movie-ticket rewards. Select elements will continue into the back-to-school season.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging into the snack aisle ahead of its theatrical debut. Sony Pictures has teamed with Takis for a global promotional campaign featuring limited-edition bags designed around Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man adventure.

That blockbuster earned more than $1.9 billion worldwide and brought together Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as three generations of Peter Parker.

The new movie picks up four years after Peter made the brutal decision to erase himself from the memories of everyone he loves. Now an adult living alone, he has devoted himself entirely to protecting a New York City that no longer knows his name.

But the pressure of operating as a full-time Spider-Man reportedly triggers a dangerous physical evolution just as a mysterious crime wave produces one of his most serious threats yet.

Holland leads a packed cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo. The lineup brings several corners of the Marvel universe together, with Bernthal returning as Frank Castle, Ruffalo reprising Bruce Banner and Mando returning after playing Mac Gargan in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The snack bags are only one piece of the film’s summer rollout. Through August 31, customers who spend $15 on participating Takis products can receive $8 in Fandango Rewards toward a Brand New Day ticket.