Michael B. Jordan Crashes 'Spider-Man' Premiere in a Vintage Web-Slinger Tee

Michael B. Jordan honored Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man through fashion on the red carpet for the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Jordan made a surprise appearance at the movie’s world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (July 27), stepping onto the carpet in a vintage Spider-Man tee and Jacquemus trousers.

He may have attended to cheer on director Destin Daniel Cretton, a longtime friend and creative collaborator.

Jordan and Cretton go back to 2019, when they partnered on Just Mercy. Cretton directed and co-wrote that film while Jordan starred as civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson and also served as a producer. The performance earned Jordan the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

While on the carpet, Jordan hugged Brand New Day star Tom Holland while the latter was in the middle of a press interview. When he resumed his conversation, Holland called Jordan a “legend.”