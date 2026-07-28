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Michael B. Jordan Crashes 'Spider-Man' Premiere in a Vintage Web-Slinger Tee

The Oscar winner showed up at the 'Brand New Day' world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Michael B. Jordan
Image via Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan honored Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man through fashion on the red carpet for the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Jordan made a surprise appearance at the movie’s world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (July 27), stepping onto the carpet in a vintage Spider-Man tee and Jacquemus trousers.

He may have attended to cheer on director Destin Daniel Cretton, a longtime friend and creative collaborator.

Jordan and Cretton go back to 2019, when they partnered on Just Mercy. Cretton directed and co-wrote that film while Jordan starred as civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson and also served as a producer. The performance earned Jordan the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

While on the carpet, Jordan hugged Brand New Day star Tom Holland while the latter was in the middle of a press interview. When he resumed his conversation, Holland called Jordan a “legend.”

Brand New Day, the fourth installment of Holland's Spider-Man run, opens in theaters on Friday.

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