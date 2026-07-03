Latest Stories
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Re-Release to Include New Footage Linked to ‘Doomsday’ Timeline, Joe Russo Says
Joe Russo says the updated version will act as a bridge to Marvel’s next major chapter.
Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU
The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.
Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid 'Significantly More' Than $80 Million for MCU Return Deal
The 59-year-old Oscar winner is set to play Doctor Doom in two upcoming films.
Joe Russo Jabs at Martin Scorsese, Flaunts Marvel's Box Office Success
The 'Avengers' director responded to Francesca Scorsese's recent TikTok of her father playfully directing their dog, Oscar, in an audition.
Russo Brothers and Amazon Making Limited Series About Collapse of FTX Cryptocurrency Exchange
Joe and Anthony Russo will collaborate with 'Hunters' creator David Weil on an eight-part limited series about the FTX cryptocurrency scandal for Amazon Prime.
Joe Russo Says 'Hercules' Live-Action Adaptation Will Be Inspired by TikTok
Joe and Anthony Russo discuss what they have envisioned for their 'Hercules' live-action adaptation, which will be produced under their AGBO banner.
Jon Favreau Tried to Stop the Russo Brothers From Killing Off Tony Stark
The Russo Brothers have revealed that 'Iron Man' director Jon Favreau personally called them in an attempt to stop them from killing off Tony Stark.
Ryan Gosling to Star in Netflix's 'The Gray Man' Sequel, Russo Brothers Say ‘Edgy and Experimental’ Spinoff Coming
Just days after the spy thriller's Netflix debut, the streaming giant announced a sequel that will see both Ryan Gosling and the Russo Brothers return.