Russo Brothers

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Joe Russo with short gray hair and a leather jacket speaks into a microphone against a green background.
Pop Culture

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Re-Release to Include New Footage Linked to ‘Doomsday’ Timeline, Joe Russo Says

Joe Russo says the updated version will act as a bridge to Marvel’s next major chapter.

Mark Elibert88 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho477 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. on stage at Comic-Con, wearing a green suit with arms outstretched, surrounded by people in hooded cloaks and metallic masks
Pop Culture

Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Paid 'Significantly More' Than $80 Million for MCU Return Deal

The 59-year-old Oscar winner is set to play Doctor Doom in two upcoming films.

Trace William Cowen717 days ago
Pop Culture

Joe Russo Jabs at Martin Scorsese, Flaunts Marvel's Box Office Success

The 'Avengers' director responded to Francesca Scorsese's recent TikTok of her father playfully directing their dog, Oscar, in an audition.

tara mahadevan990 days ago
Joseph and Anthony Russo pose for pictures during 'The Gray Man' press conference.
Pop Culture

Russo Brothers and Amazon Making Limited Series About Collapse of FTX Cryptocurrency Exchange

Joe and Anthony Russo will collaborate with 'Hunters' creator David Weil on an eight-part limited series about the FTX cryptocurrency scandal for Amazon Prime.

Jose Martinez1331 days ago
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Hercules
Pop Culture

Joe Russo Says 'Hercules' Live-Action Adaptation Will Be Inspired by TikTok

Joe and Anthony Russo discuss what they have envisioned for their 'Hercules' live-action adaptation, which will be produced under their AGBO banner.

Jose Martinez1352 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau attend as the Gene Siskel Film Center honors Jon Favreau
Pop Culture

Jon Favreau Tried to Stop the Russo Brothers From Killing Off Tony Stark

The Russo Brothers have revealed that 'Iron Man' director Jon Favreau personally called them in an attempt to stop them from killing off Tony Stark.

Joe Price1449 days ago
ryan gosling the gray man sequel
Pop Culture

Ryan Gosling to Star in Netflix's 'The Gray Man' Sequel, Russo Brothers Say ‘Edgy and Experimental’ Spinoff Coming

Just days after the spy thriller's Netflix debut, the streaming giant announced a sequel that will see both Ryan Gosling and the Russo Brothers return.

Daniel Barna1452 days ago

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