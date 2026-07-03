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Kane Parsons in a gray suit stands in front of a wall with the word "Backrooms" on it.
Pop Culture

21-Year-Old 'Backrooms' Director Reportedly Being Eyed for A24 Deal Worth $65 Million

Kane Parsons no doubt has the upper hand in negotiations after the runaway success of his debut feature.

Trace William Cowen11 hours ago
Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Officially Crosses $1B Mark
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Moonwalks Past $1 Billion at Box Office

How a risky Michael Jackson movie became Lionsgate's first billion-dollar hit and rewrote the rules for music biopics at the box office.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Conan O'Brien, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Greta Lee attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026.
Pop Culture

‘Toy Story 5’ Earns $297M In Week 2, 'Supergirl' Sours With $40M Debut

The fifth 'Toy Story' installment earned $160 million domestically upon its debut.

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
Steven Spielberg stands in front of a sign that reads "Disclosure Day," wearing a dark suit and glasses.
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ Tops Global Box Office With $92.9 Million Opening Weekend

Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colin Firth.

Mark Elibert33 days ago
'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' trailer is displayed on a big
Pop Culture

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' Becomes First Film of 2026 To Hit $1 Billion in Box Office

It crossed the threshold during its tenth weekend.

Trey Alston40 days ago
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Jon Abrahams, Cheri Oteri, Lochlyn Munro, Carmen Electra, Chris Elliott, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Kim Wayans and Anthony Anderson attend the "Scary Movie" Global Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on June 03, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

'Scary Movie 6' Breaks Franchise Record By Opening to $105 Million Worldwide

The sixth film in the series earned $55 million domestically and $50.5 million overseas.

Trey Alston40 days ago
Michael Jackson performing energetically on stage, wearing a red sequined jacket and white shirt, holding a microphone.
Music

Michael Jackson Movie Is Close to Becoming Highest-Grossing Music Biopic Ever

With $846.3 million worldwide, 'Michael' closes in on 'Bohemian Rhapsody' as global audiences drive the music biopic’s box office surge.

Mark Elibert47 days ago
Backrooms cast at film premiere.
Pop Culture

'Backrooms' Smashes A24 Opening Weekend Record

Kane Parsons' YouTube-born horror film is tracking toward $90 million, making it the biggest debut in A24 history.

Mark Elibert48 days ago
Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau smiling at an event, with Grogu (Baby Yoda) from "The Mandalorian."
Pop Culture

‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ Scores Disney’s Lowest Opening Weekend for a 'Star Wars' Film

The first 'Star Wars' movie in seven years opened with $102 million domestically.

Joe Price54 days ago
Four people in elegant attire pose on the red carpet for a "The Devil Wears Prada" event, flanked by large red stiletto sculptures.
Pop Culture

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Eyes $80M Opening, $180M Global Debut

The long-awaited sequel delivers a huge box office debut led by strong global demand.

Mark Elibert76 days ago
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Anthony Mackie
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie's 'Desert Warrior' On Track to Be Major Box Office Flop

The film, which opened last week, grossed $488,000 at the domestic box office to date.

tara mahadevan78 days ago
Jafaar Jackson in a black suit stands in front of a glittering backdrop with "Michael" written in large script.
Music

Michael Jackson's Biopic Nears $100M at the Box Office on Opening Weekend

The long-awaited film is arriving with more momentum than originally expected.

Alex Ocho82 days ago
(L-R) Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.
Pop Culture

Michelle Obama Doc Sees 47 Million Viewership Boost During 'Melania' Opening Weekend

'Melania' saw a $7M domestic debut, making it the biggest opening for a non-fiction film in the last decade.

tara mahadevan161 days ago
Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach.
Pop Culture

YouTuber Mark 'Markiplier' Fischbach Tops Box Office With New Film 'Iron Lung'

The sci-fi horror flick earned $8.9 million in its debut weekend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams167 days ago
Timothee Chalamet in an orange suit and glasses poses against a dark backdrop.
Pop Culture

‘Marty Supreme’ Soars at Box Office With $28 Million, Marking A24’s Second-Biggest Debut Ever

Timothée Chalamet’s 'Marty Supreme' delivered A24’s second biggest opening ever, earning $28.3 million at the weekend box office.

Mark Elibert201 days ago
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Animated characters Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from "Zootopia" with a cartoon snake in a vibrant city setting.
Pop Culture

‘Zootopia 2’ Becomes Year's Highest Grossing Film, Passing ‘Lilo & Stitch'

After just 20 days in theaters, the sequel to Disney's animated buddy cop film is the biggest Hollywood hit of the year.

Alex Ocho215 days ago
Sydney Sweeney
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Christy’ Averages $649 Per Theater, Making It an Opening Weekend Failure

The film debuted with $1.3 million at the box office.

tara mahadevan249 days ago

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