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Kanye West Previews the Yeezy 800

Here's an early look at the upcoming Yeezy 800.

Yeezy 800
The Yeezy 800. Via @Ye

More Yeezy sneakers from Ye’s independent footwear label are on the way, as evidenced by this unreleased silhouette shown here.

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, teased several sneakers and boots on social media this past weekend. One of the pairs was an all-black runner, which Ye has confirmed to Complex is called the Yeezy 800. The upper of the silhouette is equipped with an open mesh material and offset by leather and suede overlay panels on the eyelets, at the forefoot, and on the heel counter. The same open mesh design appears wrapping around the entirety of the midsole.

The images from Ye also revealed several military-inspired Yeezy boots, which are reminiscent of the styles from his past Yeezy collections.

At the time of writing, release details for the Yeezy 800 have yet to be announced by Ye or Yeezy. Check back soon for updates.

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