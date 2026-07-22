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Civil Regime's New Spider-Man Collection Brings L.A. Streetwear to Queens

The West Coast streetwear brand hit NYC to launch its biggest Marvel collab yet, one week before 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits theaters.

Three people in edgy streetwear sit on a subway bench. They wear bold outfits with patterns, boots, and accessories.
instagram.com/civilregime

Los Angeles streetwear brand Civil Regime is set to release its largest Marvel collaboration to date, drawing inspiration from classic Spider-Man comic books and Peter Parker’s NYC history. The collection launches Thursday, July 24 at 12 p.m. PT via a password-protected RoseVault event at civilclothing.com, arriving exactly one week before Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31.

Every piece in the lineup pulls directly from vintage Marvel artwork, paired with Civil Regime’s modern cuts and detailed finishing. Rather than leaning into the upcoming movie's marketing assets, the brand chose to anchor the project in Peter Parker’s hometown roots, shooting the campaign across local Queens rooftops, subway platforms, bridges, and school hallways. Founder Dustin Sakr noted in a press release that the team intentionally avoided standard merchandise, aiming instead to design pieces with long-term appeal by focusing heavily on authentic comic references and New York location shoots.

The collection spans a broad price range, anchored by a $500 Spider-Man Backpack Set that bundles an exclusive backpack, zip-up hoodie, sweatpants, notebooks, and stickers. Other key releases include a $250 box set featuring five '90s-era graphic tees, premium varsity jackets for $160, and matching denim jackets and jeans priced at $200 each. Entry-level pieces include the $55 Amazing Fantasy American Classic Oversized Tee and $20 NY Tag Socks, alongside a full range of track apparel, soccer jerseys, women's activewear, shorts, and headwear. There are more than 50 products in the collection.

Quantities for the drop are limited, with email and SMS subscribers receiving early password access to the site. The Spider-Man line launches alongside three other simultaneous Civil Regime collaborations, including Chainsaw Man, WWE SummerSlam, and Star Wars.

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