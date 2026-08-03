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Mario Lopez Posts Bizarre AI Video of Niece Eating Hot Dogs, Gets Roundly Clowned

Created with Grok's generative AI, the video has drawn widespread criticism.

Mario Lopez sitting on a green chair, smiling, wearing a black shirt, with plants and warm lighting in the background.
NBC via Getty Images

Mario Lopez has drawn widespread criticism after he shared an extremely weird AI-generated video showing his niece Kalia Wong covering herself in mustard at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

In the bizarre AI slop clip, which can be seen below, Mario Lopez is sat at a Dodgers game and says to his niece, “I can’t take her anywhere.” She then bites into two loaded hot dogs at once, seemingly only getting very wet mustard everywhere. “Oh my God! Look at you!” the AI version of Lopez says, as does the man to their left, for some reason. “Ahhh so good!” she says, as Lopez responds, “You’re a mess! The mustard!”

The video, which was generated using Elon Musk’s Grok Imagine, then cuts to her covering her face in mustard, in a weird fetishistic moment that lingers for uncomfortably long. It has all the trademarks of strange AI slop, from the weirdly glossy look to everyone to the awkward, stilted reactions and dialogue delivery. There’s no chance it would fool anybody, but it could certainly make them feel sick and question Lopez’s lack of judgment.

The clip, which raises so many questions, has drawn a lot of criticism on X, formerly Twitter. Many accused the video of being “creepy,” and while Lopez didn’t respond to the backlash, he has since deleted it. It was shared not long after he posted a real, non-AI-generated video of him and his niece at a Dodgers game, which he assumedly used as the basis for the AI clip.

“Hotter than a Dodger dog on the grill out there,” he said. “But the Dodgers might be even hotter. Big moves. Let’s go, Skubal. Big expectations, and I’m all-in for this postseason push. Let’s do it!”

Check out the reactions to the insanely strange and weirdly sexualized clip below.

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